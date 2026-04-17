One Step Juan Soto Must Pass Before Returning to Mets

The New York Mets desperately need Juan Soto to come back to give their lineup a boost. The offense has stagnated since Soto landed on the injured list with a strained calf, but it appears the Mets are close to getting their superstar back.

The stats at the plate for the Mets in their 8-game losing streak have not been pretty.



SNY's @chelsea_janes:



"They have a .175 batting average and .471 OPS in that span.



What is more confounding, however, is that the Mets have completely abandoned everything [Juan] Soto… pic.twitter.com/9jmD5SXEXn — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) April 16, 2026

The Mets have provided consistent updates on Soto and their messaging hasn't changed. The target for Soto remains a return during their home stand that begins next week against Minnesota but Newsday's Laura Albanese is reporting that the team has another step for him to clear.

Juan Soto is progressing in baseball activities and is still on track to return next week but the Mets will want to do a supplemental MRI to ensure he's OK before activating him — Laura Albanese (@AlbaneseLaura) April 17, 2026

According to Albanese, the Mets are planning to do an additional MRI on Soto's calf to ensure he has sufficiently healed before activating him from the injured list. This type of step is a precaution, but a necessary one considering how ill the Mets can afford a prolonged absence from Soto.

David Stearns says that his expectation is that Juan Soto will return on the Mets' next homestand pic.twitter.com/05v92AR7pw — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) April 17, 2026

The Mets' next home stand is a nine-gamer against Minnesota, Colorado and Washington, which offers a wide berth for Soto to be activated. That home stand could also be a critical one for the Mets to claw back some of the ground they have conceded during this long losing streak.

How Soto Could Fit Into The Mets' New-Look Lineup

One interesting question that could come from Soto's return is where he could fit if the Mets' new-look lineup has success in Chicago. Manager Carlos Mendoza shook up the group to try and generate more runs today, moving Carson Benge up to the leadoff spot while moving Bo Bichette up to second in front of Francisco Lindor.

If the Mets find success with this grouping, it will be interesting to see how Mendoza inserts Soto since the Mets won't want to mess with something that is working. The lowest Soto could fit into this group is cleanup, behind Lindor, but the fourth spot seems like a waste since it guarantees fewer at bats for one of the top left-handed hitters in the game.

Mendoza is a fan of left-right balance so perhaps the Mets would try sticking Soto between Bichette and Lindor. The ability of Lindor to switch hit could make it harder for teams to find a lane to use a left-hand reliever against the Mets, especially if Luis Robert Jr. or Francisco Alvarez is in the five hole.

The one wild card remains Jorge Polanco, who is out of the lineup again due to wrist soreness in addition to his nagging bursitis. Polanco would fit nicely in the middle of the lineup once healthy, but the Mets may consider giving him an IL stint to try and resolve his lingering health issues once and for all.

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