The discourse surrounding the Mets' farm system has been silly.

While people gather their pitchforks ready to riot at the hands of President of Baseball Operations David Stearns, they seem to forget the Mets' farm system was regarded as one of the best in baseball before several of their top options graduated from the class, and by trading No. 1 and No. 2 prospects Brandon Sproat and Jett Williams for Freddy Peralta.

At the moment, the Mets have zero top-100 prospects in baseball, but this won't be the case for long. The Mets have many young, high-upside players in their organization with potential through the roof. One of those players is current No. 21 prospect Randy Guzman, who could impact their plans at first base, which remains open in the near future.

How Randy Guzman impacts Mets' future plans

Many people pay close attention to prospect rankings; they rarely assess and evaluate a prospect. MLB Pipeline considers Guzman a 40 overall prospect, with 60-rated power and 35-rated hitting, giving him a "below average" overall grade. However, that's the exact opposite of what's being shown on the field. The 2022 international prospect soared through the Mets system, jumping from rookie ball all the way to High-A, doing so at a dominant pace.

In 60 games with their Single-A affiliate, Guzman held a .274 BA and .891 OPS, hitting 12 home runs while driving in 41 runs. Guzman went down on June 5 with a strained quad, returning on July 17, wasting no time, batting .328 over his last 10 games with three HR and 18 RBIs. His production earned him the promotion to Brooklyn on July 28, tallying seven hits and four RBIs through his first four games.

However, on Sunday, Guzman took the next step, showcasing his power with his first home run in Brooklyn, sending a two-run HR over the left-center fence. One of his most touted traits is his power, posting a 90th-percentile exit velocity at Single-A, touching 108.8 mph, better than Pirates top prospect Konnor Griffin's 107.8 mph in the same league.

Back 2⃣ Back 🍎🍎



Randy Guzman's first home run with the Cyclones came one pitch later and it's 5-1 after three on Coney Island. pic.twitter.com/xsXPXAhWfv — Brooklyn Cyclones (@BKCyclones) August 2, 2026

There's a realistic world where Guzman keeps his stint in Brooklyn very short and potentially receives an upgrade to Double-A. His current ETA is set for 2028, giving the Mets a potential first base option down the line. He also shows versatility in the field, having the ability to play the outfield, similar to Ryan Clifford.

In terms of prospects, Clifford is considered their "best" option. Still, his numbers in Triple-A have been worrisome, batting .145 with 150 strikeouts, showing few signs of a step forward in development, disappointing given he was viewed as a promising piece in a package for Justin Verlander back in 2023.

At the MLB level, the Mets could be searching for a first baseman as soon as this season, with the acquisition of Jorge Polanco proving to be one of the worst in franchise history. Through 29 games this season, the former Mariner holds a .131 BA with a .387 OPS, having the third-worst WAR in baseball even with minimal playing time. It all stems from one thing: not re-signing Pete Alonso, who would've locked down not only the first-base position but also the third spot in the lineup for years to come.

Instead, the Mets will now unthinkingly search for their new future first baseman, moving on from a fan favorite who holds the franchise HR record, which will likely be shattered within the next few seasons.