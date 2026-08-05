3 Mets Prospects Who Can Elevate Themselves to Top-100 Status in Near Future

The Mets have a "problem." At least, that's how many fans see it.

With no prospects on MLB Pipeline's Top 100 list, it's easy to assume the farm system is in trouble. In reality, prospect rankings change quickly, and player development takes time.

However, many forget that this wasn’t the case in January, especially after Nolan McLean, Carson Benge, and A.J. Ewing graduated, while also trading Jett Williams and Brandon Sproat for Freddy Peralta. This trade can be viewed as disappointing.

While the Mets currently have no highly rated prospects, that can change in an instant. Ewing was viewed as the No. 28 prospect in the organization after the 2025 season, but was propelled to No. 2 before his promotion in May, where he hasn’t looked back.

The Mets have many talented players in their farm system, adding even more at the trade deadline and as rankings begin evaluating their latest draft selections. Until then, here are the three most likely prospects that can receive a spot in the top-100 in the near future.

3. Elian Peña, INF

Mets fans, get excited: Elian Peña has the potential to be a future star.

While their current No. 4 prospect is still just 18, his development has been rapid, already earning him a promotion to Single-A, where he is batting .262 with a .384 OBP and a .748 OPS, with five HRs and 36 RBIs.

Elian Peña deep into the night!



101.5 MPH | 395 FT pic.twitter.com/ZqXSf1cRkZ — St. Lucie Mets (@stluciemets) July 29, 2026

Peña was viewed as the second-most hyped international prospect in the 2025 class, next to Roki Sasaki, known for his bat, which can turn on inside pitches and drive them into the air for extra-base hits. His current ETA to the majors is set for 2030, giving more than enough time for Francisco Lindor to wrap up his time as the team's current shortstop, with Peña serving as the potential successor.

2. Mitch Voit, 2B

One thing many people don’t do is give President of Baseball Operations David Stearns credit when it comes to succeeding with draft selections.

In 2024, Stearns spent his first-round pick on Carson Benge, who’s showing signs of becoming a future everyday outfielder in Queens for the next several years. However, in 2025, with the 27th pick, Stearns would select Mitch Voit out of Michigan, a decision that has yet to backfire.

The former two-way player saw improvements in every possible way in his offensive production upon switching to a full-time position player role, with scouts projecting him to have average power and the opportunity to reach 20-plus home runs at the major league level occasionally. The No. 6 prospect recently received a promotion to Double-A, where, through six games, he’s batting .500 with a 1.502 OPS, hitting one HR and driving in five RBIs.

Mitch Voit today for Binghamton:



▫️ 4-5 | 1B | 2 2B | HR | 3 R | 5 RBI

▫️ A career-high FOUR hits



The 21 year old infielder went 11-for-22 during his first week in Double-A. pic.twitter.com/igvQ8OhGza — Milb Central (@milb_central) August 3, 2026

Voit’s 2028 ETA could be wiped if the development continues progressing at this level, especially with a Mets team that must suffer with Marcus Semien at second base.

1. Jonathan Santucci, SP

Jonathan Santucci has consistently climbed up the rankings in the Mets organization, and for good reason.

The 23-year-old was another result of Stearns’s drafting, excelling with his offspeed pitches, like his slider, which ranks as a 60-grade from scouts. Another promising trait for the lefty is his low walk rate, which is vastly different from that of the organization's other top pitching prospects like Jonah Tong and Jack Wenninger, who both struggle with their command.

In 20 starts this season, Santucci holds a 3.61 ERA, striking out 127 batters while walking 50, surrendering an opposing batting average of .217. Many scouts believe the No. 3 prospect can get to the MLB level with his fastball-slider mix alone, but still believe there’s room to add a third pitch to his arsenal, with more time to do so after his recent promotion to Triple-A last week.