Revisiting the Mets' 2023 Trade Deadline: New York Moves On from Max Scherzer, Justin Verlander

The New York Mets are entering their second deadline in five years, as they'll be selling off pieces. It's pretty ironic with an owner willing to empty the checkbook on any possible player. 2023 was a wacky year in Queens, as the Mets attempted to find an identity following Jacob deGrom's departure, which left a glaring hole in their rotation.

The move to replace him? Signing future Hall of Famer Justin Verlander to a two-year, $86 million contract.

2026 will look quite similar, having the pieces to compete, but the disastrous play on the field will handicap any opportunity to play October baseball. Guys like Freddy Peralta and Clay Holmes will be moved due to their expiring contracts, just like Verlander and Max Scherzer in 2023.

Still, one of the best practices is to look back at past trades to see how they benefited them at the time and what the prospects involved are doing now. It's time to revisit the past trade deadlines and look back at how 2023 panned out for the Mets.

Traded SP Max Scherzer to the Rangers in exchange for INF Luisangel Acuña (No. 4)

2023 is the last time the Mets offered up expiring players for contracts, with Max Scherzer being their big send-off piece. Scherzer was added as a second option to the Mets' rotation in 2022 next to deGrom, but was traded in 2023 when the Mets were no longer competing.

Through 42 career starts with the Mets, the future Hall of Famer went 20-9 with a 3.02 ERA, striking out 254 batters while walking just 54, a successful tenure even at the end of his career. His lone playoff game in 2022 was a nightmare, as he allowed seven runs in 4.2 innings to a powerful Padres team and was booed off the mound.

The Mets were able to cash in on Scherzer at the deadline, receiving Rangers No. 4 prospect Luisangel Acuña and agreeing to pay $33 million of Scherzer's remaining salary. While Scherzer and the Rangers went on to win the World Series, Acuña served as a promising depth piece in 2024, making his debut when Francisco Lindor was hurt during their dramatic September playoff push.

Acuna showed promise through 14 games with a .308 BA, three home runs, and six RBIs. However, 2025 was a huge step back in his development, proving nothing through 95 games, batting .234, later leading to Stearns moving him this past offseason in exchange for Luis Robert Jr. Acuña now serves as an infield option for a White Sox team in contention, where he's found some opportunity to produce.

Traded SP Justin Verlander to the Astros in exchange for OF Drew Gilbert (No. 3) and 1B Ryan Clifford (No. 6)

Mets starting pitcher Justin Verlander (35) walks to the dugout during the fourth inning against the Nationals at Citi Field. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Justin Verlander was brought on board after the 2022 season as a direct response to deGrom joining the Rangers. It was a move that would be very short-lived, as he was sent back to the Astros at the trade deadline.

Through 16 starts in 2023, the future HOF starter recorded a 3.15 ERA, a 6-5 record, and a 1.45 WHIP. Houston sent over two promising prospects who served as top options in a weak Mets organization, with Verlander returning to the place he dominated — spinning a 7-3 record in 11 starts, giving the Astros three dominant outings during their playoff run.

As for the prospects in return, the Mets flipped Drew Gilbert during the 2025 trade deadline for Tyler Rogers in an effort to bolster their bullpen, while Ryan Clifford remains in their organization. The current No. 2 prospect serves as their potential first-base option for the future, but has struggled at the plate in Triple-A this season (.188 batting average through 95 games, striking out 143 times).

Traded RP David Robertson to the Marlins in exchange for INF Marco Vargas (No. 19) and C Ronald Hernandez (No. 22)

Signing David Robertson as a late-inning reliever was a home run move by GM Billie Eppler, but moving him at the deadline proved to be the right decision. The veteran righty was consistent while in Queens, posting a 2.05 ERA in 40 appearances and striking out 48 batters while walking just 13.

His impressive performance sent him to Miami, where he comically struggled as their late-inning relief option, posting a 5.06 ERA in 22 outings, and also struggled in his lone playoff appearance that season, giving up two runs.

In terms of the Mets' return, current No. 19 prospect Marco Vargas is still progressing through the Mets farm system. But he has struggled to really make a name for himself, batting .210 through 26 games in Double-A. Catcher Ronald Hernandez is currently unranked in the Mets system and has struggled in High-A, batting .217 in 80 games and striking out 85 times. With the Mets out of playoff contention, moving on from Robertson was the right decision.

Traded OF Tommy Pham to the Diamondbacks for SS Jeremy Rodriguez

Mets outfielder Tommy Pham against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

For some time, it seemed like Tommy Pham was the only player on the Mets roster who cared. Pham has always been considered a high-motor guy who cares about the game, while also getting into consistent confrontations with teammates. The veteran journeyman was consistent offensively, batting .268 with a .820 OPS, also clubbing 10 HRs with 36 RBIs in 79 games before being traded to the Diamondbacks, where he played a key role in their World Series run.

In terms of their return, Jeremy Rodriguez was a lottery pick for the Mets, only 16 at the time. The shortstop, currently 19, is slowly working his way through the system, playing Low-A ball, where he holds a .213 BA through 46 games.

Traded OF Mark Canha to the Brewers for P Justin Jarvis

Mark Canha provided the Mets with several memorable late-game home runs during their 2022 season, but moving the veteran outfielder at the trade deadline was the right decision. Through 227 career games in Queens, Canha produced a .259 BA with 19 HRs and 90 RBIs, equating to a 3.7 WAR.

When joining Milwaukee, Canha blossomed, posting an .800 OPS through 50 games, totaling five HRs and 51 hits, nearly matching his total with the Mets that season through 89 games.

Justin Jarvis failed to make any significant impact in the Mets organization, finishing the 2024 season with a 6-5 record and 4.55 ERA across Double-A and Triple-A, electing free agency following the season, and last appearing in the independent league for the High Point Rockers in 2026.

Traded 3B Eduardo Escobar to the Angels for P Coleman Crow (No. 21) and P Landon Marceaux (No. 22)

Eduardo Escobar will always be known as the ultimate clubhouse guy, being the first Mets player to hit for the Cycle since Scott Hairston in 2012, while also being their best player for a wild month of September in 2022. Escobar would earn the NL player of the month in the final stretch, batting .340 with eight HRs and 24 RBIs to help secure a playoff berth in September.

However, with the team struggling in 2023, it was time to part ways, sending him off to the Angels, where he ultimately ended his MLB career after the brief stint.

In return, the Mets received two pitching prospects, both of whom are no longer with the organization. Coleman Crow was traded to Milwaukee for Tyrone Taylor and Adrian Houser following the season, while Landon Marceaux retired from baseball after struggling through injuries.

Traded RP Dominic Leone to the Angels in exchange for INF/OF Jeramiah Jackson (No. 15)

Billy Eppler ultimately used Dominic Leone as a cash-in after signing him in May of 2023, trading him to the Angels right before the deadline. Funny enough, Leone wasn't even anything to write home about while with the Mets, appearing in 31 games with a 4.40 ERA.

In return, the Mets received Angels No.15 prospect Jeramiah Jackson, who showed promise in Double-A before ultimately fizzling out. He joined the Orioles organization during the 2024 offseason.

From there, Jackson completely transformed, hitting .377 in Triple-A before receiving a promotion in August of last season. In 2026, the 26-year-old appeared in 73 games, batting .252 with seven HRs and 37 RBIs.