Step-by-Step Guide on What a Successful Mets Offseason Actually Looks Like

While the MLB playoffs are drawing eyes around the country, the New York Mets are firmly in offseason mode. After missing the postseason for a second straight year with one of the game's largest payrolls, David Stearns has his work cut out for him to ensure the drought doesn't reach three years, or he could pay with his job.

Stearns shared some insights into what he expects the Mets to address in the offseason, and his assessment lines up pretty neatly with the team's biggest needs. With important lessons from what went wrong in 2026 in mind, here's what a successful offseason could look like for the Mets.

The new CBA doesn't include a salary cap

One thing that would help the Mets is making sure baseball is played next year, and how the new CBA shakes out could be critical. One of the Mets' biggest advantages is their ability to use Steve Cohen's financial resources to strike at the top end of the free-agent market if they so choose. But a salary cap could completely neuter that advantage for good.

There will be changes to the sports' economic structure in a new CBA, particularly in light of fan complaints about the Los Angeles Dodgers buying anyone they want in free agency. But those measures could come in the form of more restrictive penalties for exceeding the luxury tax.

While Cohen has said he doesn't plan to dip into the penalty tax forever, having the ability to selectively do so when the right players are available would be a big win in the long run.

Signing Tarik Skubal

While a trade for Joe Ryan or Sandy Alcantara would also solve the Mets' need for an ace, it would cost valuable young players after Stearns has spent a lot of time rebuilding the farm system. There isn't a more obvious fit for the Mets than Skubal, a two-time Cy Young winner who could be an ace for them over the next 5-7 years.

Stearns has been hesitant to give out long-term deals to pitchers, but he has shown a willingness to do it in the right circumstances, as evidenced by the Mets' 12-year bid for Yoshinobu Yamamoto that the Dodgers matched.

Skubal does carry injury risk, but this feels a lot like when the Yankees needed an ace in 2019 and paid up for Gerrit Cole, a deal Brian Cashman would do every day and twice on Sunday, given how it has worked out for the Bombers.

Bo Bichette opts in for 2027

The biggest variable in the Mets' offseason right now is whether Bichette opts into his contract for 2027. Bichette has indicated he will take October to decide whether to forgo the remaining $84 million on his contract to seek a new long-term deal, but it would be much better for the Mets if he opted in for another year.

The New York Mets' offseason could hinge on whether veteran infielder Bo Bichette opts into his contract for next season. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The decision isn't simple for Bichette, who had a down year by his standards but would be the top free-agent hitter on the board in a very weak class. The Mets wouldn't have many good options to replace Bichette in their lineup if he opts out, so they would be in a much stronger position if he opts in and gives it one more year to rebuild his value.

The Mets add another veteran starting pitcher

Stearns has tried multiple ways to address the rotation during his Mets tenure, including a trade for Freddy Peralta and giving short-term deals to pitchers he felt the organization's pitching apparatus should be able to fix. That approach has had a very uneven success rate, so the Mets should take a page out of the Yankees' playbook and sign another veteran starter to go with Skubal this winter.

That could come in the form of a reunion with Clay Holmes or a veteran for the middle of the rotation like Robbie Ray or Kevin Gausman. While it is fair for Stearns to have an optimistic long-term view on the young pitching the Mets have coming, entrusting a rotation to potentially have four of them in it leads to way too much variance for a team trying to avoid another "uncapped downward scenario".

The Mets sign Alec Bohm

This may be a controversial call for Mets fans, but Bohm, who had a strong second-half showing for the Phillies and delivered a few clutch hits in the Wild Card series, fits their roster perfectly. If the Mets believe Jared Young can be a significant part of the mix at first base, Bohm is an ideal complement with steady production and the ability to mash lefties, after hitting .292 with a .816 OPS in 178 at-bats against them this season.

A change of scenery could be good for Bohm, who appears to have worn out his welcome with the Phillies, and he could be a versatile option who can play both infield corners for the Mets. If Stearns looks to prioritize improving the Mets' floor, then Bohm, who is usually good for a .260 batting average with 15-20 homers and 85-90 RBI, can certainly help in that aspect.

Add a setup man to the bullpen

A strong post-deadline run for the bullpen means Stearns won't need to do as much reconstruction as it appeared in early August. While they have enough optionable arms and intriguing options to build the entire bullpen internally, Stearns should still add two veterans to bulk up the unit's depth.

A setup man with closing experience and a lefty specialist would enhance the unit significantly for 2027. A reunion with Brooks Raley could fill the lefty niche, while a veteran like Pete Fairbanks could offer another quality setup option for manager Andy Green to play with.

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