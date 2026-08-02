Re-Evaluating the Mets' 2022 Trade Deadline Sale and Its Impact

There's one perfect word to describe how the Mets' 2022 season ended: disappointment. Yes, New York went 101-61. Yes, there were several memorable moments, including their combined no-hitter in April. But the deals made at the trade deadline served more as detrimental reminders that the right mid-season moves are essential.

In 2026, a Mets team with the talent to compete will be selling off any possible expiring contracts, along with several potential players holding team control that could earn New York several game-changing prospects.

Will David Stearns somehow screw this up? One of the best practices is to look back at past trades and see how they benefited them at the time, and where the prospects sent away/received are doing now. Here's how the 2022 trade deadline went down.

Acquired DH Daniel Vogelbach from the Pirates in exchange for RP Colin Holderman

Who they received:

The Mets were desperate in the designated hitter department, acquiring Daniel Vogelbach to structure a future platoon at the position.

Through 55 games in 2022, the slugger was quite impressive at the plate, batting .255 with a .830 OPS, hitting six home runs with 25 RBIs. Vogelbach would return to Queens in 2023, appearing in 104 games with 13 HRs and 48 RBIs while batting .233, leaving after the quiet campaign.

Who they gave up:

The Mets parted ways with rookie reliever Colin Holderman, who at the time was a promising low-leverage option in the Mets bullpen. He remained in Pittsburgh for four seasons, where he posted a 4.39 ERA over 146 appearances.

In 2026, Holderman would join the Guardians, where he's been absolutely dominating, serving as a reliable option in a potential playoff bullpen, holding a 1.91 ERA in 38 appearances.

Acquired 1B/DH Darin Ruf from the Giants in exchange for 3B JD Davis, P Thomas Szapucki, P Carson Seymour, and P Nick Zwack

Who they received:

Many view the Darin Ruf trade as one of the worst in franchise history. While the package given up didn't necessarily equate to anything, Ruf's time in Queens was disastrous. The stint didn't last long, holding a -1 WAR through just 28 games, batting .152 while striking out 16 times. In March of 2023, the Mets would release Ruf, admitting defeat after he continued to struggle during Spring Training.

Who they gave up:

The Mets acquired Ruf to serve as a right-handed DH option; at that point, why not just keep JD Davis? Davis put up promising numbers after joining the Giants, hitting eight HRs with 14 RBIs while batting .263 with an .857 OPS. The other three young pitchers sent in the package failed to result in anything, with the trade still being an ultimate head-scratcher four years later.

Acquired OF Tyler Naquin and P Phillip Diehl from the Reds in exchange for OF Hector Rodríguez and P José Acuña

Mets right fielder Tyler Naquin (25) celebrates his solo home run against the Reds in the dugout with teammates. | USA TODAY Sports

What they got:

Tyler Naquin will always be one of those players popping up in the "random Mets" category. The outfielder was added as a platoon option, appearing in 49 games, batting .203 along with a .636 OPS, contributing a -0.4 WAR.

What they gave up:

Besides the Peter Crow-Armstrong trade in 2021, this may be the most lopsided trade in recent Mets memory. Hector Rodríguez, the prospect moved for Naquin, currently serves as the Reds' No. 4 prospect in their organization and is rapidly on the rise at just 22 years old. This season, the outfielder holds a .278 BA through 95 games, clubbing 24 HR with 62 RBIs, along with an impressive .891 OPS.

Acquired C Michael Perez from the Pirates in exchange for cash considerations

Similar to Phil Maton in 2024, the Mets instantly earn a win by acquiring Michael Perez because it only cost them cash considerations. The trade was completed to give the Mets some emergency catching depth behind James McCann, who appeared in just six games with the Mets, tallying two hits and three RBIs.

Acquired RP Mychal Givens from the Cubs in exchange for P Saúl González

Just one year after making the disastrous mistake of sending PCA to Chicago, the Mets decided to make another transaction with the Cubs, this time acquiring reliever Mychal Givens.

Like many of the 2022 acquisitions at the deadline, Givens was a complete failure of an add, holding a 4.79 ERA through 19 games, giving up 24 total hits. Givens would appear in one of their three playoff games, going 2.2 innings while giving up two runs.

However, the move can't be judged, given that they parted ways with unranked pitching prospect Saúl González, who never left a mark in the Cubs organization.