The Devin Williams Experiment Is Already Falling Apart

It truly does feel like the sky is falling for the New York Mets.

After getting a jolt of energy from Francisco Lindor’s three-run homer, it felt like the turning point. One that would exorcise their demons and turn the season around. But it didn’t.

Nolan McLean gave up the tying runs before exiting and handing it to the bullpen. For the second straight game, Devin Williams coughed it up, handing New York its twelfth straight loss. Williams didn’t retire a single batter in his 21 pitches thrown.

It marked Williams’ third straight outing surrendering runs, ballooning his season ERA to a disastrous 9.95.

This raises the question of what the Mets should do with Williams amid his struggles, and whether Tuesday’s ninth inning should be his last for a while.

Should the Mets Remove Devin Williams From His Closer Role?

With everything going wrong for the Mets, the last thing they needed was their new closer to struggle this mightily. After all, they just committed three years and $51 million to Williams this offseason despite his numbers the year prior.

Last season with the New York Yankees, Williams also struggled immensely in his time across town. He pitched to a 4.79 ERA over 62 innings and posted a -0.3 bWAR. The Yankees removed him from the closer role early in the season.

Devin Williams' first 8 games as a Yankee:

5.14 ERA | 6 BB | 8 K | 1.86 WHIP



Devin Williams' first 8 games as a Met:

9.95 ERA | 6 BB | 11 K | 2.68 WHIP pic.twitter.com/PdHzE6tM45 — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) April 22, 2026

So given all that, why did the Mets still sign Williams? Because even in those 62 innings, he struck out 90 batters. He ranked in the top four percent of MLB in strikeout rate, whiff rate, and expected batting average.

This prompted the Mets to believe the metrics favored Williams and that he’d bounce back to his All-Star form. And here we are, on April 22, eight appearances in, and Williams has given up seven earned runs.

Opposing hitters are batting .357 with a .424 wOBA against Williams. Both are significantly worse than last season.

But the biggest issue right now is Williams' signature Airbender changeup. Since his rookie year in 2020, it’s been one of the nastiest pitches in baseball. In every healthy season, his offspeed run value has been at least 7, ranking in the 95th percentile or better.

This season, his offspeed run value sits at -2, ranking in the bottom 10 percent in baseball. Even though Williams still ranks highly in chase and whiff rate, the results just haven’t been there.

>4-pitch walk to open the inning

>awful body language

>complaining about royce lewis blocking the pitch clock on a hot mic

>5 batters and none of em retired



that should be the last 9th inning that Devin Williams pitches for a long time — jack (@Jolly_Olive) April 22, 2026

Tuesday’s outing was particularly ugly, as Williams walked the first batter he faced, Josh Bell, on four pitches in a tied ninth. He then loaded the bases on another walk and a fielder's choice before allowing a go-ahead hit to Luke Keaschall and forcing in a run by walking Matt Wallner.

Williams’ body language looked bad all outing. He didn’t look competitive. He also complained about Royce Lewis standing behind home plate near the pitch clock. Overall, it’s not the look a team wants from its closer.

Given all this, it wouldn’t be surprising if the Mets gave Williams a break from the closer role. Luke Weaver and Brooks Raley could take over. They’re also awaiting the return of A.J. Minter, who has closing experience.

Either way, the Devin Williams experiment has not gotten off to a good start with the Mets.

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