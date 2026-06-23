5 Mets Pitchers Who Could Be on the Trade Block as June Winds Down

June is winding down, and still, the Mets remain halfway underwater, seconds away from completely drowning. Their approach to the trade deadline remains as stubborn as ever, and they are still unsure if they want to give up on the 2026 season and re-fill their farm system by offloading expiring contracts.

Unfortunately, the Mets will have no choice but to do so, with several players hitting free agency following the season. With that, here are five players who could be on the trade block just over a month before the Aug. 3 deadline.

1. Freddy Peralta, SP

While the former Brewer has struggled in his lone year with the Mets, Freddy Prelta will likely find himself pitching for a new organization come August as he approaches free agency following the 2026 season.

President of Baseball Operations David Stearns knew the risk when trading for Peralta, unloading top prospects for a player who’d be commanding a big-time contract following only one season. The 30-year-old holds a 5-6 record through 16 starts with a 4.83 ERA, allowing 10 earned runs in his most recent start against the Phillies over the weekend. Many teams will likely call the Mets at the deadline looking to add an experienced pitcher capable of upgrading their rotation.

Potential Freddy Peralta trade destinations: Cubs, Athletics, White Sox

2. A.J. Minter, RP

A.J. Minter has been dominant since returning from the injured list on May 26, appearing in 10 games without allowing an earned run while holding an impressive 0.556 WHIP. Minter will hit the open market following this season, making it very easy for the Mets to move on at the deadline.

Veteran reliever A.J. Minter is one of the Mets' top trade chips. | David Frerker-Imagn Images

The 32-year-old will likely be the most sought-after lefty available for trade—especially with 20 postseason appearances and a 2021 World Series ring in his possession.

Potential A.J. Minter trade destinations: Brewers, Orioles, Yankees

3. Brooks Raley, RP

Another consistent and experienced lefty on an expiring contract, the Mets would be silly not to move on.

Brooks Raley has been a staple of the Mets bullpen over the last several seasons, serving as an underrated option who could be relied upon at any time. In 2026, the 37-year-old has been one of the league’s best relievers, holding a 1.93 ERA in 31 appearances along with a 1.250 WHIP.

Like Minter, Raley will be one of the more attractive options available for teams with World Series aspirations.

Potential Brooks Raley trade destinations: Cubs, Brewers, Guardians

4. Huascar Brazoban, RP

Unlike the first three options, Huascar Brazobán holds attractive team control, making him a potential option for the Mets to unload while he produces at his absolute best. Brazobán burst onto the scene with the Mets last season, showing promise before suffering injuries and being a victim of overworked outings.

Huascar Brazobán gets out of trouble in the 6th! pic.twitter.com/cVri2A8u14 — SNY (@SNYtv) April 19, 2026

In 2026, the 36-year-old has been one of the best relievers in baseball, going 4-1 in 32 appearances along with a 1.91 ERA while holding opposing batters to a .150 batting average. As mentioned, Brazobán is 36. It’s not like he’s in his late 20s with team control. He likely holds similar value to Minter and Raley because of his age, but has a slight advantage since there’s team control through 2030.

Potential Huascar Brazobán trade destinations: Rangers, Mariners, Blue Jays

5. Clay Holmes, SP

Last but not least, Clay Holmes.

The former closer-turned-starter has become a top-tier option for the Mets, but has been out since mid-May with a fractured fibula. With a player option following the 2026 season, there was some reason to believe the veteran would opt out to find a larger contract. In nine starts this season, Holmes holds a 4-4 record with a 2.39 ERA while posting a 1.101 WHIP.

Holmes is set to begin throwing around July 1, per the New York Post's Jon Heyman, setting his timetable to potentially return by Aug. 3. At the deadline, teams will likely hold heavy interest in the former Yankee.