Why Alex Vesia Would Be Ideal Free-Agent Bullpen Signing for Mets

The New York Mets will be on the prowl for multiple high-leverage relievers this offseason after they moved four of their most trusted arms at the trade deadline in August.

While reinforcements Daniel Duarte and Nate Lavender showed promise down the stretch, neither has much Major League experience to speak of.

Reed Garrett's return from Tommy John surgery will provide a boost, but this postseason has shown us that having multiple high-end relievers is more important than ever.

Adrian Morejon and David Bednar are among the top free-agent relievers available, but neither will come cheap. With several other roster needs to address, finding value in the bullpen market will be crucial for David Stearns and the rest of the front office.

Of all the relievers available, the one who may be the Mets' best fit is long-time Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Alex Vesia.

Why the Mets should target Alex Vesia this offseason

Vesia has been a staple in the Dodgers' bullpen for the past six seasons. While he may not be the most recognizable name on a team filled with stars, the left-hander has arguably been their most valuable reliever during that stretch.

The 30-year-old is coming off another dominant season, posting a 2.64 ERA with 74 strikeouts across 58 innings. Vesia excels at neutralizing opposing teams' best left-handed hitters, holding them to a .471 OPS in 2026.

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Alex Vesia should be on the New York Mets' radar this offseason. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Mets traded away their two best left-handed relievers, Brooks Raley and A.J. Minter, at the deadline, leaving a massive hole in their bullpen. For a team playing in a division overflowing with left-handed sluggers, having someone who can consistently shut them down would be invaluable.

New York's current left-handed options include Lavender, Jefry Yan, Cionel Perez, and Philip Abner. It isn't exactly a group that inspires much confidence in a high-leverage situation.

Vesia isn't a one-trick pony either. He's also performed exceptionally well against right-handed hitters, holding them to a .155 batting average. That versatility makes him an even better fit for the Mets, as he can be called upon in virtually any situation the game demands.

The left-hander's delivery is so deceptive that opposing hitters have an awfully hard time picking up the ball, despite his four-seam fastball averaging just 92.1 mph.

Without overpowering velocity, Vesia often gets overlooked compared to hard-throwing relievers like fellow free agent Adrian Morejon, who could command significantly more money on the open market.

Morejon could command a contract approaching $100 million this winter. Vesia, meanwhile, could land a deal in the neighborhood of three years and $36 million.

While the Mets could certainly be in the market for someone like Morejon, it may be wiser to allocate their resources toward other priorities, particularly their starting rotation.

Of course, Vesia's market could climb even higher, especially with his track record of postseason success. In 31 October appearances, Vesia has a sparkling 1.59 ERA.

Outside of Devin Williams, the Mets' bullpen lacks a proven high-leverage reliever of Vesia's caliber. Even if New York manages to acquire him, the front office should still look to add another experienced arm.

While it's always tempting to pursue the biggest available names, some of the most impactful additions can come from less-heralded signings. For the Mets, Vesia could prove to be one of them.

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