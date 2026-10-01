Roadmap for How the Mets Can Return to Playoffs in 2027

As the MLB playoffs roll on, the New York Mets are watching from home, gearing up for a pivotal offseason.

After failing to make the postseason for the second straight year, the Mets could very well be one of the most aggressive teams this winter. The pressure to win now is only growing under Steve Cohen, who has seen the Mets reach October just twice since taking over as owner in 2021. That falls well short of the three-to-five-year timeline he initially laid out to win a World Series.

Despite that lack of success, there is reason for optimism entering this offseason. Even after finishing nine games worse than they did in 2025, the Mets are in a great position to put themselves firmly back in contention in 2027.

To get there, here is a roadmap for the Mets to follow this winter.

Find an ace to lead the rotation

The Mets' greatest priority this offseason is to acquire an ace to lead their young rotation. While New York has a great core in Nolan McLean, Christian Scott, Zac Thornton, and Jonah Tong, they are all young and inexperienced.

The Mets need a veteran, dominant presence atop the rotation who can take some pressure off the young arms behind him. Luckily for New York, there are several options who could fulfill that role. None, however, would make a bigger statement than Tarik Skubal.

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tarik Skubal should be the top option on the New York Mets' free-agent wishlist. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The two-time Cy Young winner is the crown jewel of this year's free-agent class. Skubal is one of the rare pitchers who can completely change a rotation's outlook from the moment he joins it. However, landing him will come at an extreme cost, with some contract projections reaching north of $300 million.

If that is a little too rich for David Stearns' liking, there is no need to panic. The Mets could go the trade route and acquire either Logan Gilbert or Joe Ryan. Both are entering the final season of their contracts with their respective teams and could become available in trade talks this winter.

Perhaps in preparation for such a move, the Mets replenished their farm system at the trade deadline -- bringing in 12 new prospects.

Even after landing an ace, the Mets shouldn't stop adding to their rotation. With so much youth and uncertainty behind McLean, bringing in another proven starter would give New York much-needed insurance.

It doesn't have to be another major investment, either. Similarly, when they signed Luis Severino and Sean Manaea in 2024, the Mets could target a buy-low option like Walker Buehler or Shane Bieber and hope to unlock more.

Sort out the infield

The next crucial area the Mets must address is their infield, and Bo Bichette's opt-out will determine how much work needs to be done.

If Bichette opts in, the Mets can cross off third base on their offseason checklist with a star already in place. If he opts out, however, New York would suddenly have another hole to fill, albeit with $42 million coming off the books that Stearns could allocate elsewhere.

Regardless of Bichette's decision, first base should be a priority. The Mets got very little production from the position in their first season of the post-Alonso era. Jorge Polanco and Jared Young should remain options, but neither inspires much confidence as the everyday starter in 2027.

One player New York could pursue is Ty France, who is coming off an excellent season with the San Diego Padres, batting .295 with 21 home runs and an .865 OPS. The 32-year-old is also a former Gold Glove winner at the position.

Other free-agent possibilities include Jake Burger and Josh Bell. As for trade candidates, Yandy Diaz, who has one year remaining on his contract, could be an impact acquisition for the Mets to explore.

New York also has to decide who will start at second base in 2027. Stearns indicated in his end-of-season press conference that the Mets plan to address the position internally.

Marcus Semien remains under contract for two more seasons, but is coming off a disastrous year in which he posted a .620 OPS. Brett Baty could also be in the mix for the starting job after his late-season surge.

The most intriguing candidate, however, is Jefferson Rojas, the prospect acquired from the Chicago Cubs at the trade deadline. Rojas had a fantastic season in the minor leagues, hitting 27 home runs with an .843 OPS. The Mets could hand the 21-year-old the starting job out of camp, just as they did with Carson Benge in 2026.

Rebuild the bullpen

The last major area the Mets have to address is their bullpen. New York has several open spots available after trading away four relievers at the deadline.

However, two of those spots may already be accounted for with the rise of Nate Lavender and the return of Reed Garrett, who is working his way back from Tommy John surgery.

Still, New York needs several trusted late-inning options alongside closer Devin Williams, ideally at least two proven arms. Padres relievers Adrian Morejon and Jason Adam, who are both set to become free agents, would be ideal targets. Bryan Abreu and Alex Vesia are among the other possibilities.

San Diego Padres pitcher Adrian Morejon would be an ideal free-agent target for the New York Mets this winter. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kodai Senga presents another interesting wrinkle. The Mets could explore using him again in the late innings, though Senga has made his intentions clear that he wants to return to the rotation. If the two sides can't agree on a role, perhaps New York could flip him for pitching depth elsewhere.

And Senga isn't the only player the Mets could use as a trade chip. Mark Vientos and Ronny Mauricio could both be moved this winter, giving Stearns additional avenues to address whatever holes remain on the roster.

With a whole new crop of Baby Mets arriving, including Carson Benge and A.J. Ewing, the Mets don't have nearly as many holes to fill as they did in past offseasons. This winter should be about building around that young core while maximizing the stars already in place.

The road behind the Mets has certainly been dark, but the one ahead could look a whole lot brighter if they follow the map.

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