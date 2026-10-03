The First Move the Mets Front Office Must Make This Offseason

After two consecutive seasons without a playoff appearance, David Stearns enters this winter facing more pressure than ever.

While owner Steve Cohen has reaffirmed that the Mets are committed to Stearns through the remainder of his contract, which expires in 2028, one more failed season might push the limits of his patience.

Cohen has made no secret of his dissatisfaction with the Mets' lack of success, saying before the 2026 season, "Every year that goes by, I get frustrated."

To say the least, Stearns' reputation is on the line this winter as he looks to find success where he has fallen short over the past two years.

With every decision carrying significantly more weight, his first move could end up being the most important one he makes. Here's how Stearns should kickstart the Mets' offseason.

Why Stearns should address the starting rotation first

In his end-of-season press conference, Stearns addressed several of the Mets' most pressing needs heading into the winter. When discussing the starting rotation, he called adding to the group "necessary", noting that teams need 10 to 12 starters across the majors and minors to make it through a full season.

While the Mets have a promising collection of young, talented arms, they could still use two additional big-league starters, including an ace.

None, of course, would be more impactful than Tarik Skubal. And while the Mets will almost surely be one of the most aggressive teams pursuing him, players of Skubal's caliber tend to sign later in the offseason.

That's why the Mets shouldn't wait on Skubal to make their first rotation addition. Adding a reliable mid-rotation starter early would allow them to secure one of their biggest needs before the market begins thinning out and prices potentially rise, as they seemingly always do every offseason.

The Mets should have several intriguing options this winter. Stearns will almost certainly target a starter he can sign for two years or fewer, potentially stretching to three for the right pitcher.

Of the available candidates, old friend Clay Holmes is arguably the best fit, having already found success over a season and a half in New York. The problem is that Holmes could become one of the most coveted starters behind Skubal after coming off an excellent season. If another team is willing to offer him a fourth year, that could push the Mets out of the running.

Should the Mets reunite with Clay Holmes in free agency, whom they traded to the Chicago Cubs at the deadline? | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The next tier of starters includes Kevin Gausman, Tyler Mahle, Robbie Ray, and Walker Buehler.

Each comes with his own question mark, but all four have enjoyed significant success at different points in their careers and could give the Mets another established arm who fits Stearns' preferred mold of a short-term deal with upside.

Once that first addition is taken care of, the rest of the Mets' offseason opens up more naturally.

New York could then turn its full attention toward Skubal without the pressure of needing to add multiple starters late in the offseason. If they land him, then they have a significantly improved rotation. If the Mets don't, they would at least be positioned to pivot toward the next-best option without still needing to fill two spots in the rotation.

With few high-end starters available behind Skubal, that pivot could come through the trade market. The Mets could pursue Logan Gilbert or George Kirby from the Seattle Mariners or explore a potential deal with the Minnesota Twins for Joe Ryan.

Not having to worry about acquiring two starters later in the winter would also give the Mets more flexibility to address their other needs. That includes first base, where Japanese star Teruaki Sato could become one of their top targets. Once Sato is posted, he'll have a 45-day window to sign, giving his market plenty of time to develop.

Stearns has shown a willingness to wait out the market, including last winter when the Mets didn't make many major moves until January. That's when they signed Bo Bichette and traded for Freddy Peralta and Luis Robert Jr.

This time around, however, getting a head start could make the rest of the winter much easier to navigate during an offseason in which he can ill afford to get things wrong.

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