5 NL East Free Agents Mets Should Have on Their Offseason Wishlist

The New York Mets have several pressing needs before entering the 2027 season. With this year's free-agent class lacking the depth of talent seen in previous years, every move becomes all the more significant.

David Stearns and the rest of the front office can't afford to invest in the wrong players after an offseason in which nearly every move backfired. Perhaps Stearns' best strategy this winter is to take a closer look at players he's already familiar with from within the division.

Here are five National League East free agents the Mets should consider targeting this offseason.

1. Tyler Mahle

Mahle was acquired by the Atlanta Braves at the trade deadline from the San Francisco Giants. The move was a bit of a head-scratcher, considering the right-hander had a 5.13 ERA in 18 starts. But in classic Alex Anthopoulos fashion, the trade paid major dividends.

Over the last two months of the season, Mahle was a completely different pitcher, posting a 1.99 ERA with 48 strikeouts in nine starts. He carried that success into October, allowing just two earned runs across 13.1 innings in two stellar postseason outings.

Entering the offseason at 32 years old, Mahle will look to turn his exceptional stretch into a long-term deal. However, given the small sample size and his extensive injury history, the market may not be as favorable as he hopes, which could work in the Mets' favor.

New York needs multiple starting pitchers to complement its young rotation. One should be a high-end talent, and the other would ideally be a dependable mid-rotation arm.

The Mets could sign Mahle to a two-or-three-year contract with a high annual salary and opt-outs attached. Such a deal would give Mahle a nice payday while allowing him to test the market again if he performs well. For the Mets, the deal would provide a high-upside starter without requiring a lengthy commitment.

2. Alec Bohm

Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Alec Bohm could be a potential option for the New York Mets this offseason. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bohm has been a fixture in the Philadelphia Phillies' lineup since making his MLB debut in 2020. His tenure in Philadelphia has been filled with highs and lows, leading to mixed reviews of his performance.

His 2026 season was emblematic of that inconsistency. Through the end of July, Bohm was batting .223 with a .647 OPS. But over August and September, the former All-Star hit .305 with two home runs and an .807 OPS. He also delivered a memorable postseason moment, hitting a go-ahead home run in the 10th inning of Game 2 of the Wildcard Round against the Braves.

Bohm's late-season turnaround wasn't the only development that improved his value heading into the offseason. The Phillies also moved him from third base to first, adding to his versatility.

That's where the Mets enter the equation, as New York desperately needs an upgrade at first base.

Bohm could be an appealing option without requiring a long-term commitment. He could also form a platoon with Jared Young, whom the Mets would still like to find at-bats for.

What makes Bohm an even more intriguing fit is his production against left-handed pitching, an area where the Mets struggled last season. Bohm batted .292 against southpaws, hitting seven of his 15 home runs.

3. Edmundo Sosa

Speaking of the Mets' struggles against left-handed pitching, Edmundo Sosa is one of the better available options to address that weakness.

Sosa has been a valuable asset for Philadelphia, serving as a utility player since the team acquired him in 2022. This season, in 124 at-bats against left-handers, Sosa batted .290 with six home runs and an .835 OPS.

Meanwhile, New York posted the eighth-worst OPS against left-handed pitching in 2026. The Mets lost one of their best hitters against southpaws when they traded Tyrone Taylor at the deadline. Taylor's departure also left New York without an experienced right-handed pinch-hitting option off the bench.

Sosa could fill that void while also providing a reliable backup behind Francisco Lindor, another area where the Mets lacked depth last season. While this move may not be the flashiest, signing a player like Sosa could be one of the Mets' more valuable offseason additions.

4. Brooks Raley

The New York Mets need to add more high-leverage arms to their bullpen this offseason. One option could be ex-Met Brooks Raley. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After trading away five relievers at the deadline, the Mets need to revamp their bullpen this offseason, particularly by adding multiple high-leverage arms. One option that makes a ton of sense is re-signing one of the players they traded away: Brooks Raley.

Before being shipped off to Philadelphia, Raley was arguably the Mets' most valuable reliever. In 41.1 innings with New York, Raley posted a 1.96 ERA, 40 strikeouts, and a 1.09 WHIP.

However, things took a drastic turn after the trade. Raley looked like a completely different pitcher with the Phillies, posting a 7.94 ERA in 11.1 innings. His struggles were so concerning that Philadelphia left him off its postseason roster.

Raley turns 39 next season, and his late-season struggles will likely give teams pause. But considering how successful he was with New York, a reunion on a short-term deal makes plenty of sense for both sides.

With the Mets lacking experienced left-handed options in their bullpen, bringing back a familiar face like Raley could provide some much-needed stability, especially in a division featuring hitters like Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber.

5. Raisel Iglesias

Iglesias is one of the best high-leverage relievers available this offseason after converting 34 of 37 save opportunities in 2026 with the Braves. Overall, the right-hander posted a 2.55 ERA, 64 strikeouts, and a 1.08 WHIP in 60 innings.

The 36-year-old will likely look to continue serving as a closer wherever he signs this winter. While New York already has Devin Williams as its ninth-inning option, the Mets could shift the veteran right-hander into a setup role.

When Williams signed with the Mets last offseason, the original plan was for him to set up Edwin Diaz, but that never came to fruition.

Adding Iglesias would give New York two established late-inning arms, regardless of which pitcher ultimately handles the ninth inning.

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