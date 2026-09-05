Brett Baty Is Running Out of Time to Prove His Worth to the Mets

For as good as Carson Benge, Nolan McLean, and A.J. Ewing have been this year, it is important to remember just how disappointing Brett Baty and the rest of the Baby Mets have been in 2026. That's exactly why September feels like the last-chance saloon for Baty in particular.

We don't need to go into too much detail, but Baty, Mark Vientos, and Francisco Alvarez all offered so much promise in the wake of the 2024 season. However, since then, things have hardly gone to plan for the trio. Vientos looks likely to be in the throes of his final days as a Met, while Alvarez has yet to come even close to living up to his potential.

As for Baty, the future also looks somewhat murky. Following yet another underwhelming season in which the occasional glimpse of brilliance has been overshadowed by prolonged spells of mediocrity, Baty probably doesn't have many opportunities left when it comes to showcasing his potential future worth to this organization.

Why September could end up being the defining month in deciding Brett Baty's Mets future

In her latest mailbag for SNY, Chelsea Jane reported that Baty will likely get another year with the Mets due to his versatility, coupled with the flashes he has shown this year. While I don't dispute Chelsea's reporting, I do disagree with the overall sentiment.

For starters, Baty's versatility is what I believe has hurt him as a player. With no set position and in and out of the lineup, Baty's offensive game has taken a hit. Heading into Friday's action, he was slashing just .223/.293/.340 with eight home runs, 43 RBIs, and a .634 OPS. While Baty has had his moments, including a bases-clearing double against the Rays on Wednesday night (h/t JustBB_Media), he's also been a non-factor on way too many occasions.

Brett Baty hits a bases-clearing double and the Mets have a 6-0 lead in the 3rd!



He has a .965 OPS in his last 11 games 🍎 pic.twitter.com/AMYdwooXjf — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) September 2, 2026

Baty was clearly at his best when he was playing every day at third base in 2025, when he had a career year with 18 homers and 50 RBIs while hitting .254/.313/.435/.748. However, with Bo Bichette likely to opt in next year, there will again be no full-time home for Baty in 2027, and I think that will be counterproductive when it comes to being a consistently good player.

Furthermore, thanks to the emergence of Benge, Ewing, and Nick Morabito in the outfield, plus Jared Young at first base, it probably isn't as necessary for Baty to be so versatile. Therefore, without a clear real home, and with proof that being so versatile only hurts his offensive production, it is hard to see what value, if any, Baty can offer the Mets next year.

Now, granted, Baty has responded well to some offensive adjustments lately, hitting .375 with a .965 OPS and five RBIs over his last 11 games. But again, Baty has a history of getting hot at the plate for short spells, only to then go ice cold for prolonged periods.

When weighing everything up, I just don't think Baty is ever going to live up to his potential in a super-utility role. While he may offer some value as a bench player, the Mets could probably go out and sign a role player who offers better defense and more consistent offense. With that in mind, Baty is probably in danger of being dispensable this coming offseason unless he can really put together an impressive run down the stretch.