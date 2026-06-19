Why the Mets Are Scheduled for an Off Day on Friday

The Mets got off to a good start to their weekend series with the Phillies, winning 6-4 to earn their second victory in a row. Normally, they would be gearing up for a third straight win on Friday night, but the Mets and Phillies are set to take a pause before resuming the weekend set on Saturday.

A Friday off day in the middle of the season is highly unusual in baseball. The last time the Mets had a scheduled off day on a Friday beyond the first week of the season was in 2024, when they and the Phillies traveled to London for a two-game international series.

There won't be any long-distance travel for the Mets or Phillies this time, as the off day is due to a scheduling conflict with the World Cup. Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field is set to host a Group C matchup between Brazil and Haiti at 8:30 p.m. ET, which would have led to a major conflict with the series.

Since Lincoln Financial Field and Citizens Bank Park share parking facilities, it is not feasible for the Phillies to play a home game on the same day as the Eagles. With the World Cup's enhanced security measures, that parking situation is even messier, making a scheduled off day a wise call.

How the Friday off day could help out the Mets

The off day comes after 10 games in a row for the Mets, so getting to rest on Friday is going to be helpful for a team trying to fight for its postseason life. Manager Carlos Mendoza was exploring the possibility of attending the Brazil-Haiti match pregame but noted that landing a coveted ticket is hard.

Carlos Mendoza says he trying to go to tomorrow's Brazil-Haiti World Cup game in Philadelphia:



"Not an easy ticket, though" 😂 pic.twitter.com/hJbFk8o8bh — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) June 18, 2026

It's weird. But then you understand: You have got the World Cup right next door and you will have 80,000 people there. Carlos Mendoza on Mets' off day

The win on Friday also took a heavy toll on the Mets bullpen, as they used four of their key relievers (Huascar Brazoban, A.J. Minter, Luke Weaver and Devin Williams) to get through the final 3 2/3 innings of the game. Considering the lack of length the Mets have gotten from the back end of their rotation, any extra rest you can get them helps considerably.

Freddy Peralta is set to start for the Mets on Saturday against lefty Cristopher Sanchez, a leading contender for the National League Cy Young. Former Met Zack Wheeler is set to pitch for the Phillies on Sunday, while the Mets have yet to announce a starter for that game.

The vacant fifth starter's spot is due up, which Tobias Myers struggled to fill on Monday night in Cincinnati. Myers or David Peterson, who also got bulk work on Monday, would be on a fifth day of rest, while Kodai Senga, whose return on Tuesday didn't go well, would be available on four days of rest if the Mets like the matchup against the Phillies for him.