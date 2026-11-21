MLB’s non-tender deadline passed Friday afternoon, meaning teams had to decide whether to offer, or “tender,” contracts for next season to the players on their 40-man roster who have not yet reached six years of major-league service time. There are often quite a few recognizable players cut loose by teams, especially if they are projected to earn millions of dollars through arbitration coming off disappointing seasons. Even some players who were productive in 2026 were deemed non-essential this week.

The players below were all solid contributors at some point in their careers, and could yet prove to be valuable. But they are now a part of the free agent pool and able to sign with any team.

Nolan Gorman, Cardinals 3B

Gorman couldn’t stick in the major leagues for much of last season and the Cardinals evidently couldn’t find a trade partner to take on the former top prospect, so the 26-year-old will enter free agency as an intriguing potential reclamation project. The left-handed hitter enjoyed a solid sophomore season in 2023, hitting 27 home runs with a .805 OPS. Gorman has never posted a strikeout rate below 31.9%, though, and his contact issues have caught up to him in the years since. He batted .182 and struck out in 36.3% of his at-bats even in Triple A this year, unacceptable numbers for the hot corner. The former first-round pick has his work cut out for him.

Luis Gil, Yankees SP

The 2024 American League Rookie of the Year has pitched just 84 1/3 innings over the last two seasons due to injuries, and when he was healthy this year, he walked more batters (18) than he struck out (17) in 27 1/3 frames. Gil’s strikeout rate has dramatically reduced from 26.8% during his promising rookie campaign to 13.7% this year. Even in his promising debut season, he led the AL with 77 walks. The Yankees clearly haven’t liked what they saw from Gil this year and decided to cut bait rather than pay him a projected arbitration salary of $2.3 million, per MLB Trade Rumors.

Luke Raley, Mariners OF/1B

Raley was a great bat for the Rays and Mariners in 2023–24, acting as a sort of Cody Bellinger Lite by hitting 41 home runs with 25 stolen bases and a 129 wRC+ while splitting time between first base and the outfield. But the left-handed hitter accounted for -0.3 bWAR over the last two years in Seattle as his contact rate decline and the Mariners decided to cut him loose rather than pay him roughly $3 million in his second year of arbitration. Raley did hit 15 home runs and post an above-average 106 wRC+ this year and could still prove to be a valuable bench bat against right-handed pitchers.

Trevor Larnach hit 13 home runs in 122 games for the Twins this year. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Trevor Larnach, Twins OF

Larnach was far and away the most productive player on this list last season. He slashed .269/.352/.436 with 13 home runs in 122 games, recording 1.4 bWAR as the Twins’ primary left fielder. He accounted for more plate appearances than any Minnesota player over the last three seasons and was the franchise’s 2018 first-round pick (No. 20 overall). However, Larnach was projected by MLB Trade Rumors’ Matt Swartz to earn a $6.3 million salary in arbitration for his final season of team control, and given his below-average defense and struggles against left-handed pitching, Minnesota decided to put its resources elsewhere. This could be a blessing in disguise for Larnach, who might earn more than in free agency than what he would’ve in arbitration amid a thin outfield market. Even if he doesn’t, he shouldn’t have trouble finding a new home.

Bailey Ober, Twins SP

Ober cuts an imposing figure on the mound at 6’9”, but his elite extension hasn’t translated to much power on the mound during his six seasons in the Twins’ rotation. He has the the slowest fastball in the majors (88.1 mph) and ranks in just the 11th percentile of strikeout rate (17.1%). Despite that, he did prove to be a reliable arm for many years in Minnesota, recording a 4.15 ERA and 10.9 bWAR since 2021. But his underlying metrics have worsened in recent seasons, and after Sonny Gray’s signing, there’s no longer room for him on the roster.

Bryan De La Cruz, Phillies OF

De La Cruz was a solid source of offense for the Phillies in 34 games this season, batting .280 and recording a .762 OPS (108 wRC+). He’s also a decent defender in the outfield. But he doesn’t have much power, having hit just six extra-base hits in 86 plate appearances, and Philadelphia can aim higher than the 29-year-old for a right-handed bench bat.

Fernando Cruz, Yankees RP

Cruz is the victim of some bad luck, having suffered a partial tear of the UCL in his throwing elbow in August. Before that, the 36-year-old was the Yankees’ best right-handed setup man this year, recording a 3.13 ERA with 67 strikeouts and 32 walks in 54 2/3 innings. He likely only would’ve cost a few million bucks next season and had two years of team control left, but New York likely figured he may need Tommy John surgery and may miss most of that time. The team also signed reliever Jonathan Loáisiga to a two-year, $18 million deal earlier Friday to fill their right-handed setup role, reducing the need to bring back Cruz and hope for the best.

David Fry was an All-Star for the Guardians in 2024 but had declined in the years since. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

David Fry, Guardians UT

Fry was an All-Star in 2024 while recording an .804 OPS and a postseason hero for the Guardians that year, but he’s batted just .188 with 16 home runs in 157 games since then, generating -0.7 bWAR. He was better this season than in ’25, however, posting a decent .313 on-base percentage and 93 wRC+, meaning he was barely below league average on offense. But despite his defensive versatility, the 31-year-old isn’t all that great at any position, so if he isn’t making a difference with his bat, he isn’t of much use to a team that made the ALCS this year, even given Cleveland’s offensive struggles at times. It wouldn’t be surprising to see Fry catch on elsewhere, though.

James Karinchak, Braves RP

Karinchak was once one of the most intimidating relivers in the majors for the Guardians, striking out 13.7 batters per nine innings with a 3.10 ERA in 174 appearnaces between 2019–23. A shoulder injury derailed his career, and while he was able to return to the majors in Atlanta this year and post a 1.86 ERA in nine games, his strikeout rate was way down (7.4 K/9).

Josiah Gray, Nationals SP

Gray was cut on Tuesday, but the former All-Star bears mentioning. He was a key part of the trade that sent Trea Turner and Max Scherzer to the Dodgers in 2021, but never fully panned out, recording a 4.75 ERA in 75 games and 382 2/3 innings. Gray did produce 3.0 bWAR and record a 3.91 ERA in his ’23 All-Star campaign, but he underwent Tommy John surgery in 2024 and only returned to the mound in September as a reliever. The 28-year-old