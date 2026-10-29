Important Nationals Offseason Officially Begins After World Series Ends

After the 2026 World Series came to an end on Wednesday night, the important offseason for the Washington Nationals officially got underway on Oct. 29 at 9 a.m. EST.

That's because eligible players became free agents exactly at that time, which puts the Nationals on the clock regarding what they are going to do this winter when it comes to improving their roster ahead of the 2027 campaign.

Of course, the elephant in the room revolves around the looming labor lockout, as the current collective bargaining agreement expires on Dec. 1 and negotiations between the owners, the players and the players association are expected to extend for quite some time that could result in the 2027 season not being played at all.

However, for the purpose of this article, we're moving forward as if baseball is going to be played as scheduled in 2027. So, with that in mind, president of baseball operations Paul Toboni is now on the clock when it comes to this key offseason.

Figuring Out Who to Pursue in Free Agency

San Diego Padres relief pitcher Adrian Morejon | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The first thing Toboni and his front office need to figure out is who they are interested in pursuing on the open market when it comes to free agents.

The Nationals could have money to spend this offseason with some high-priced contracts coming off the books. While many in the fanbase need to see it to believe it -- which is understandable -- there's a chance Washington could be in the mix to land a notable arm or two. Whether that's in the bullpen or the starting rotation isn't quite clear at this time, but making outside additions to both units seem like it should be a must.

But Toboni already talked about the balancing act between signing an expensive contract or two while also trying to develop their internal players. So it's important that the front office gets their evaluations right so their additions can become impactful signings.

Figuring Out Who Are Tradeable Assets

Washington Nationals center fielder Jacob Young | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Past history shows that Toboni won't be shy when it comes to making trades.

While CJ Abrams will be circled by just about everyone throughout the offseason -- and they are reportedly going to listen to offers once again -- there are other players who could be shopped, too. Jacob Young likely is towards the top of the list after he had his career-best year at the plate. With the Nationals still committed to former No. 2 overall pick Dylan Crews, selling high on Young might be something Washington does this winter.

Prospects could be tradeable, as well. Trey Lipscomb, Andrew Pinckney and even top 30 prospect Sam Petersen might be shopped due to the logjam in the outfield and infield. Even using some of their best minor leaguers to bring in a star-level major leaguer could be on the table, too.

Figuring Out Which Players Factor Into Their 2027 Plans

Washington Nationals prospect Seaver King | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

James Wood, Daylen Lile, Cade Cavalli, Connelly Early, Andrew Alvarez, Keibert Ruiz, Andres Chaparro, Crews and Abrams are likely all written in pen when it comes to the Opening Day roster barring a blockbuster trade featuring Abrams. So beyond them, the Nationals have to figure out who else is going to fill out this team.

Top prospect Seaver King seems like he'll be a factor. Brady House and Yohandy Morales will battle for the third base role. Nasim Nunez should at least have a bench spot. Harry Ford seems like he'll be the backup catcher. And then there are the promising bullpen arms like Erik Tolman, Jack Sinclair and Yovanny Cruz, who should all be penciled into the relief staff at this time, too.

Internal evaluations will be important over the course of the offseason, as that will determine what Toboni and his front office need to do after they pursue their top-of-the-board free agents and trade targets.

With the offseason now officially underway, it is shaping up to be a big one in the nation's capital.