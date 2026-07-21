Nationals Predicted To Be Busy Ahead of This Year's Trade Deadline

The Washington Nationals are one game back from the final NL wild card spot after they entered July 21 with a 51-50 record.

With less than two weeks until the Aug. 3 trade deadline, the front office has to make a decision about what their approach is going to be. While they are no longer expected to only sell, it's not a given that they are going to add pieces to aid in their playoff push, either. Because of that, the Nationals could choose to have a minimalist strategy; one where they might make only one or two moves.

However, that's not what Spencer Nusbaum of The Athletic (subscription required) is expecting, as the insider predicted that Washington is going to "lead MLB in trades" before the deadline.

Nationals Could Take Advantage of Seller's Market

Washington Nationals logo | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If that happens, it's probably because president of baseball operations Paul Toboni feels like he can take advantage of what's surely going to be a seller's market, where the price to acquire established players for contenders will be inflated.

That was part of the thinking behind Nusbaum's prediction, as he stated, "I am not sold that the Nationals will lie dormant" and "the dearth of sellers could allow them to capitalize."

Using the more modern approach of buying and selling could be how Toboni decides to operate. Following a first half of the season that allowed him and his front office to evaluate long-term value, he could choose to offload those who he doesn't see as a fit going forward. He could also choose to flip some expiring contracts to get a return before they hit free agency. And then, on the buying side, he could ship out some assets of his own to bring in a piece or two that would help his current roster push for the postseason.

Who Nationals Could Put on Trade Block

Washington Nationals second baseman Nasim Nunez | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When it comes to who the Nationals might look to move in that scenario, that becomes a harder question to answer. For one, it doesn't seem like CJ Abrams is going to be traded this year. Barring a potentially historic return package being offered, Toboni seems content to keep his star shortstop in Washington for the remainder of the season. And even though Foster Griffin is set to hit free agency after this campaign, shipping him out of town would crater the team's chances of making the playoffs, even if he could bring back a strong return.

Luis Garcia Jr. is someone who could be traded, though. While he's in the midst of a career-year, teams around the league have started to ramp up their pursuit of the lefty slugger. And with two top prospects waiting in the wings behind him, trading Garcia could be the big move that Toboni makes.

Another option is Curtis Mead. The former top 100 prospect had a breakout season in the first half, and that likely raised his value around the league as a utility infielder who can punish left-handed pitching. The Nationals could sell-high on him, but with no clear-cut replacement at third base -- besides Brady House, who struggled this year before his demotion -- then Washington might hold onto him for the rest of the season.

Two names to keep an eye on are Jacob Young and Nasim Nunez. The former is an elite center field defender who could be an excellent late-game substitute for contenders. He was shopped around this past winter, but it wasn't clear what his market was at that time. Now, after he has set a career-high in home runs, teams might view him differently. As for Nunez, he is a great defender in his own right who can play shortstop and second base. Add in his MLB-leading 37 steals, and he is a prototypical bench player for a contending team.

Again, it's not clear what the Nationals are going to do ahead of the trade deadline this year, but if they are going to be busy making moves, they have the ability to wheel and deal.