Nationals Star Prospect Jarlin Susana Is Now One Step Closer to the Majors

There has been a lot of upward movement on the farm for the Washington Nationals this year.

Top prospects throughout the organization played their way into promotions, which is a good sign that some high-end talent should be arriving to the nation's capital sooner rather than later. From Eli Willits to Devin Fitz-Gerald. From Seaver King to Abimelec Ortiz. And from Miguel Sime Jr. to Jackson Kent and others, tons of top 30 prospects have climbed the ranks this season.

Now, in the waning moments of the 2026 campaign, right-handed pitcher Jarlin Susana joins that list. The flamethrower recently returned to the mound after recovering from lat surgery that had him on the shelf for most of the year. But he's been impressive in his limited action this season, and that has earned him a bump up to Triple-A Rochester.

Nationals Promote Jarlin Susana to Triple-A Rochester

Washington Nationals prospect Jarlin Susana | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Per MiLB Central, Susana will be promoted to the Nationals' Triple-A affiliate, as they still have six more games remaining in their season after the Double-A campaign ended on Sunday following a rain out that impacted Connelly Early's scheduled rehab outing.

Whenever Susana appears in a game for Rochester, that will be his first taste of Triple-A.

The 22-year-old was on pace to reach that level last season. But he dealt with an elbow issue in May that sidelined him for two months. And then after a lengthy rehab assignment in High-A, he got less than a month in Double-A again before he suffered the injury that led to his eventual surgery.

Because of all of that, getting Susana up to Triple-A is a huge milestone for both the player and the organization. Despite the relief risk that Susana carries, there's no doubt that he looks like a massive future star for this franchise at some point during his career, whether that's as a new-age dominant starter who possesses elite stuff, or as a shutdown bullpen arm who turns into a lights-out closer. Either way, Susana is now one step away from playing Major League Baseball, which is a massive development for a pitching staff that has tons of holes to fill.

2027 MLB Debut Appears Likely for Jarlin Susana

Washington Nationals prospect Jarlin Susana | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Regardless of what happens to close out the season, there is a good chance that Susana begins next year with Rochester coming out of spring training, barring health.

While he still has some things to work on when it comes to preventing runs, he has been dominant with strikeouts during his limited time in Double-A with a total of 100 K's across 15 starts and 58 2/3 innings pitched. Triple-A should challenge him further and help prepare him for his big league career, which seems like it's going to arrive at some point in 2027 if the season is played.

After years of frustrating pitching performances, Nationals fans could have a new wave of talented youngsters throwing in the near future. And Susana appears like he's going to be part of the mix soon, especially after he was promoted to Triple-A.