Standout Performers From Nationals Split-Squad Game Against Cardinals

The Washington Nationals got their spring training campaign underway with split-squad action on Saturday against both the Houston Astros and St. Louis Cardinals.

This was a good opportunity to see multiple players across different game settings. And there were some bright spots in both contests, which was a good way to start things this spring. When lineups were revealed for the two games, it was notable to see Harry Ford not with the main squad. But he got an opportunity to showcase what he could do, and he took advantage of that.

However, Ford wasn't the only standout player for the Nationals against the Cardinals. There were other batters and pitchers who got their spring action off to a good start as they make their cases for more game action going forward.

Trey Lipscomb

Trey Lipscomb of the Washington Nationals | Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

The Nationals' biggest star of this split-squad contest against the Cardinals was Trey Lipscomb. He went 2-for-2 with a walk and a two-out RBI across his three plate appearances. In the first inning, he ripped a double to right field that could have scored Matt Mervis, but he was thrown out at home.

Lipscomb is pushing for a big league roster spot at some point, whether that comes on Opening Day or later in the season. He played 61 MLB games in 2024, but was only used in three last year. With his ability to slot anywhere across the infield, keep an eye on him winning a bench spot if he keeps this up throughout the spring.

Harry Ford

Harry Ford of the Washington Nationals | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Ford didn't get his Washington debut started on the best foot. As the leadoff hitter, he struck out swinging in his first at-bat after going up 2-1 in the count. But then he looked like the star prospect he was billed to be, as he later drew a walk in the top of the third inning and then had an RBI single to give the Nationals a 2-1 lead a frame later.

Ford was caught stealing to end the fourth inning, and it was notable that he was pulled from the game after that with what looked like a possible injury. So that is something to keep an eye on for the rest of the spring until he heads off to the World Baseball Classic.

Maxwell Romero Jr.

Maxwell Romero Jr. of the Washington Nationals | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

All it takes to get noticed sometimes is one swing of the bat. And that's exactly what happened for Maxwell Romero Jr. on Saturday when he hit a three-run homer to give the Nationals a 6-2 lead that they didn't relinquish.

Normally a catcher, he was the designated hitter for Washington against St. Louis. While he struck out in his first two at-bats before hitting the huge home run in the top of the fifth inning, it was hard not to notice his blast.

Isaac Lyon

Isaac Lyon of the Washington Nationals | Sean Ellertson / USA TODAY NETWORK

It wasn't just batters who were standouts in this one for the Nationals, as Isaac Lyon -- the other return piece of the Jose A. Ferrer deal alongside Ford -- flashed a bit of his upside on Saturday when he was called upon.

When entered into the game in the bottom of the fifth, he opened up with a strike out before inducing a ground ball out and then ringing up another batter for a one-two-three inning. Lyon came out for another frame in the bottom of the sixth, and he induced another ground ball out, produced a pop out to first base and then ended things with another strikeout for a second consecutive three-up, three-down inning.

That gave the right-hander a statline of two scoreless frames with three strikeouts, no hits and no walks, which was a great way to begin his spring training action.