Some Notable Prospects Were Named Nationals' 2026 Minor League Players of the Year

While the play on the major league diamond is still lacking, there's no question that the future is bright for the Washington Nationals based on what they have in their pipeline.

With one of the most improved farm systems from a year-over-year standpoint, the Nationals have future stars littered throughout their organization. Perhaps the most encouraging thing was that many of them performed at a high level under this new regime, which creates more optimism that they can reach the peak of their potential to give this franchise a new wave of superstar players.

But who stood out above the rest this season? Washington just named their 2026 Minor League Players of the Year, and some notable prospects took home some honors.

Hitter of the Year - Seaver King

Washington Nationals prospect Seaver King | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For those who have been following what has been taking place on the farm, it might not be a surprise that Seaver King was named the organization's Hitter of the Year.

Through 94 total games across Double- and Triple-A this season, the 23-year-old has slashed .316/.397/.545 with 19 home runs, 43 extra-base hits and 70 RBIs. What has made his campaign so impressive, though, is that this has come after a disappointing showing last year where there were questions about his long-term viability.

But following a breakout showing at the Arizona Fall League, the No. 4-ranked prospect in the Nationals' farm system -- and No. 71 overall -- has bounced back to lead Washington's farmhands in batting average (.316) and OPS (.942), while sitting second in on-base percentage (.397) and third in slugging percentage (.545) and total hits (118). He also set career-highs in homers, RBIs, walks (44) and OBP, slugging and OPS.

King firmly looks like a former first-round pick, and he seems poised to have an impact on this franchise as early as next season.

Pitcher of the Year - Miguel Sime Jr.

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The fact that Miguel Sime Jr. won the Pitcher of the Year Award for Washingtons' farm system is an exciting development.

When he was drafted in the fourth round out of high school in 2025, the organization knew he was going to be a project. While he was already reaching triple-digits with his fastball, controlling his arsenal and understanding how to pitch was something he needed to work on.

Well, while there are still some obvious hurdles the 19-year-old has to clear before he's ready for the upper levels of the minors and eventually the MLB, what has taken place this season with a cumulative 2.99 ERA across 23 starts at Single- and High-A is massive. Add in his 130 strikeouts over 72 1/3 innings pitched, and Sime has been one of the most impressive arms in the lower levels of the minors, let alone for the Nationals.

Sime, ranked No. 10 in Washington's pipeline, leads all of the minors with with 16.18 strikeouts per nine innings. He is also second with 4.73 hits per nine innings and has held opponents to a batting average against of .153, which is second in the minors, as well.

Defensive Player of the Year - Andrew Pinckney

Washington Nationals outfielder Andrew Pinckney | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Andrew Pinckney is currently with the Nationals on their big league roster, and part of that decision was due to his stellar defense throughout the season.

He had 211 putouts and had a .991 fielding percentage, which ranked him first and second, respectively, among Washington's minor leaguers. The former top 30 prospect also tallied four outfield assists and only committed two errors, which earned him a promotion for his major league debut.

Pinckney has carried his stellar defense with him to the bigs. While he hasn't played often, he's been lights out in left field with a perfect fielding percentage and 10 putouts with an assist across 43 1/3 innings played. He committed an error in center field and has a fielding percentage of just .750 at that spot, but he still has three putouts on four chances in 11 innings played.

Baserunner of the Year - Eli Willits

Washington Nationals prospect Eli Willits | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

At some point, Eli Willits' name was going to pop up on this awards list. And it came because of his baserunning prowess.

The 18-year-old who has done nothing but impress since debuting as a professional last season, has stolen 57 bases across 106 games this year. That places him No. 8 across all of the minors, and the 96 runs that he's scored puts him No. 13. He's one of only two minor leaguers with at least 50 steals and 90 runs scored this season, which is another feather in his cap for just how dangerous he is as an offensive player.

However, while he was recognized for his baserunning, that's not the only elite part of his game. Willits also has been lethal with the bat in his hands. The No. 4-ranked prospect in the sport leads Washington's pipeline in on-base percentage (.407), while he is at No. 6 in doubles (23) and hits (103), No. 7 in OPS (.854) and No. 9 in RBIs (68).

Nationals Way Award - Maxwell Romero Jr.

Washington Nationals prospect Maxwell Romero Jr. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Finally, catcher Maxwell Romero Jr. took home the Nationals Ways Award, which is given to the minor leaguer "who best demonstrates the professionalism, leadership, loyalty, passion, selflessness, durability, determination and work ethic required to play the game the 'Washington Nationals Way,'" as described by the team's communications page.

This season, Romero has had a breakout showing. Across two levels, he has set career-best marks in home runs (21), doubles (17), RBIs (57), slugging percentage (.522) and OPS (.887). The 25-year-old has continued to get better throughout his career, and at some point, he could push for his MLB debut later down the road.