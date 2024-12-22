Baltimore Orioles Won't Forfeit Draft Picks to Sign Pitcher: Report
The Baltimore Orioles have been very active so far this offseason, but there is still a lot of work to do.
Coming into the offseason, the Orioles knew that they would have some big decisions to make with two of their key players being free agents. With both Corbin Burnes and Anthony Santander being on the open market, keeping both wasn’t going to be realistic for Baltimore.
While neither has signed yet, the total value of both of their potential contracts could be north of $300 million. The Orioles have already started to spend a little bit this offseason on free agents with new ownership taking over, but that would be a big number.
So far, Baltimore has already likely replaced Santander with the addition of Tyler O’Neill in free agency. However, Burnes is still available, and they have to either trade or sign a pitcher near his quality.
Recently, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com wrote about the Orioles' unwillingness to sign players that would cost them draft compensation. Which takes a couple of starting pitchers out of the mix for them.
“Baltimore does not want to forfeit a draft pick by signing a starter saddled with a qualifying offer (Manaea and Pivetta)”
With Baltimore being unwilling to forfeit a draft pick, that really limits what they can do in free agency. Since their ace is still on the market, he should probably still be their top priority. However, it seems unlikely that they will get to the number that the talented right-hander is looking for.
If they do lose their ace, it is not going to be easy to replace him. A pitcher like Sean Manaea, for instance, makes a lot of sense in terms of what he can bring to the team. Last season, the southpaw was excellent for the New York Mets, and was the ace of their staff. However, since he received a qualifying offer, the Orioles would have to give up draft picks in addition to signing him.
With this being the case, arguably the best pitcher on the market for them aside from Burnes would be Jack Flaherty. The 29-year-old actually pitched half of a season with the Orioles back in 2023, but the results weren’t good. That could dampen Baltimore’s interest in the right-hander, but he wouldn’t cost them a draft pick to sign, and he was a top-end of the rotation pitcher in 2024.
If Baltimore does indeed lose their ace in free agency, it will be interesting to see where they will pivot too. With an unwillingness to give up draft picks, a trade might end up being the most likely way they will try to add a talented pitcher.