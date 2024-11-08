4 Teams Who Could Show Trade Interest in Baltimore Orioles Veteran First Baseman
Ahead of the 2024 MLB trade deadline, the Baltimore Orioles shockingly made first baseman Ryan Mountcastle available in trade talks.
Despite being contenders, they were entertaining the idea of selling some pieces off as much as they were about buying. Ultimately, they ended up keeping him on the roster, but his name will assuredly come up in trade talks again.
Being right-handed in Camden Yards is tough, which could be part of the motivation to move him. Also, his contract is projected to increase to $6.6 million and there is a surplus of bats the team could look to get into the lineup.
If the veteran is made available again, there will be no shortage of suitors. Here are four teams that could pursue a deal for Mountcastle this offseason.
Pittsburgh Pirates
Fans in the Steel City are desperate for ownership to spend a little money. If they aren’t going to dip into the free agent market, finding some upgrades on the trade market needs to happen.
Mountcastle, even with his power numbers dropping for three consecutive seasons, would be a massive upgrade at first base for the Pirates. He is under team control for two more seasons, something that could appeal to the famously frugal ownership group.
His .425 slugging would have been fourth among qualified Pittsburgh players last season. An OPS+ of 113 would have been tied for third. He has shown legitimate power potential with a career-high 33 homers in 2021, something the Pirates need more of.
Arizona Diamondbacks
The Diamondbacks could have a glaring hole at first base this offseason. Their star, Christian Walker, is set to hit free agency and could be a very popular target around the league.
Should he depart, the team would have to find someone capable of taking over his role. A Gold Glover and Silver Slugger, he would not be easy to replace. But, a player such as Mountcastle would help soften the blow.
He hits the ball hard and has turned into a more than serviceable fielder at first base. Playing in a more hitter-friendly environment could lead to an uptick in his power numbers.
Houston Astros
The 2024 season was a disaster for the Astros at first base. Jose Abreu lost all ability to hit at the plate, as he had a batting average under .100 through April before he was demoted. Things didn’t get any better when he was brought back up, as the team turned to Jon Singleton.
He performed better than Abreu, as it would have been tough to do worse, but he still left something to be desired. Expect Houston to seek out upgrades this offseason and Mountcastle would be an ideal fit.
It is anyone’s guess what their budget will be like as they will focus on retaining Alex Bregman. If he departs, they will have to put assets toward replacing him. Acquiring someone such as Mountcastle wouldn’t break the bank based on arbitration projections and he is under control beyond 2025.
Washington Nationals
People around the baseball world are expecting the Nationals to be spenders this offseason. They would love a reunion with outfielder Juan Soto and are considered a threat to steal Bregman away from the Astros.
But, there are plenty of holes on this roster to fill. Doing it all in free agency or one offseason will not be easy. First base was an issue last season and Mountcastle would fit into the mix well.
Money isn’t an issue for Washington, as only one player, catcher Keibert Ruiz, is currently under contract for at least $5 million in 2025. Closer Kyle Finnegan is projected to be the highest-paid player at about $8.6 million.
Mountcastle could be in a platoon with the switch-hitting Ildemaro Vargas or a veteran such as Joey Gallo if the team opts to bring him back for another season.