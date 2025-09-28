AL executives make 'aggressive' Orioles offseason prediction
The Baltimore Orioles' 2025 MLB season will end on September 28, which finally means that fans and the franchise can turn their attention toward improving this team in the offseason.
The first decision that Orioles president of baseball operations Mike Elias (who was formerly their general manager and executive vice president) and the rest of the front office will need to make is whether they're going to make interim manager Tony Mansolino their full-time manager for the 2026 season.
This move will likely shape the rest of Baltimore's offseason, at least when it comes to how the long-term coaching staff will shake out. What's more, if Mansolino does stick around, he'd likely have a say in which players Baltimore should be pursuing to improve their roster this winter.
The Orioles' offense left a lot to be desired during the 2025 season, as just about every everyday position player (some of whom were expected to either blossom into superstars, some were expected to continue their All-Star ways, and some were predicted to bounce back after mediocre 2024 campaigns) didn't perform up to their capabilities.
That being said, there are plenty of reasons to be optimistic about what Baltimore's offense can do next year (even if they don't make moves this offseason), given how talented they are.
Read more: Orioles fans give clear verdict on Tony Mansolino's future
But the same can't be said for the pitching staff.
Insider Reveals Orioles Expected to be 'Aggressive' in Offseason Pitching Pursuit
The Orioles didn't make any major moves in improving their pitching staff last offseason. This decision came back to haunt them, as both their starting rotation and bullpen's collective ERAs were in the bottom-third of the league in 2025.
However, it seems that Baltimore's front office doesn't intend to make the same mistake this time around, which USA Today MLB insider Bob Nightengale revealed in a September 28 article.
"Agents and rival executives believe that the Baltimore Orioles will be the most aggressive team looking for pitching this winter," Nightengale wrote.
This has got to be music to the ears of Orioles fans, especially because several compelling pitchers will become unrestricted free agents this offseason.
Baltimore has already been linked to San Diego Padres right-handed hurler Dylan Cease, who would seem to be a great fit for this pitching staff. Regardless of whether the Orioles pursue Cease, it seems that fans can expect the front office to be active this winter.