AL Powerhouse Reportedly Has Their 'Eyes On' Orioles Star Outfielder
It's still unclear what the Baltimore Orioles are going to do ahead of the trade deadline, but it seems like they are going to sell barring a red-hot stretch before the All-Star break.
If that's the case, then they will be one of the busiest teams across the league with multiple players on expiring deals who should generate interest from contenders.
Cedric Mullins continues to be a popular name discussed, especially because he is a slugging left-handed outfield who will bring defensive versatility and pop to whatever team he's with.
More News: Analyst Tabs Orioles' Samuel Basallo As Next Top 100 Prospect To Make MLB Debut
And according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Houston Astros have a major interest in Mullins.
"The Houston Astros are aggressively looking for a left-handed bat on the market, with eyes on Orioles center fielder Cedric Mullins," he reported.
This would be an interesting trade partner for the Orioles.
More News: Could Orioles Flip Last Year's Trade Deadline Addition Amid Strong Showing?
Even though Mullins is an impending free agent which should drive his price down, this is also expected to be a seller's market for some of the coveted players on the trade block, meaning this could be a chance for Baltimore to restock their depleted pipeline.
The Astros don't necessarily have high-end prospects in their farm system, but what they do have is a ton of arms which could interest the Orioles.
Five of their top 10 prospects are pitchers, and all of them are at or above the Double-A level except for one. So Baltimore could get back an arm from Houston who is ready to make the leap to the Majors soon.
More News: Two Baltimore Orioles Stars Remain Candidates to Start in All-Star Game
That might entice Mike Elias and the front office to ship Mullins to Houston.
They need pitchers in a bad way, so acquiring as many as possible if they do decide to start shipping out their veteran players is something that could be their course of action.
Mullins to the Astros is something to keep an eye on in the coming weeks.
For more Orioles news, head over to Orioles On SI.