Could Orioles Flip Last Year's Trade Deadline Addition Amid Strong Showing?
It's starting to look like the Baltimore Orioles will have no choice but to become sellers.
In the midst of a disastrous season, the front office has to salvage something by shipping out their best assets to make this not a compete waste of a year.
This trade deadline should be a fruitful market for those teams willing to part ways with players who other clubs are interested in, and the Orioles have plenty they can deal before July 31.
The usual suspects of Cedric Mullins, Ryan O'Hearn, Zach Eflin, Tomoyuki Sugano and others have been thrown around by just about everyone who covers Major League Baseball. However, there's another name that was mentioned by Bob Nightengale of USA Today that might catch the attention of the fanbase.
During his latest story discussing some rumors he's hearing about the deadline, he listed Trevor Rogers as a player "plenty" of teams will be "interested" in.
That's a bit of a surprise.
Rogers had a disastrous four-game stretch after Baltimore acquired him last year, getting demoted to Triple-A Norfolk when he posted a 7.11 ERA.
The left-hander didn't even break camp with the Orioles to make their Major League roster this season, making that deal look like a complete disaster since Kyle Stowers is turning into an emerging star and Connor Norby appears to be an everyday infielder in some capacity.
However, the results this year for Rogers have been much better.
In three starts, he has a 1.62 ERA with a WHIP of 0.780, limiting the damage by allowing just 10 hits in 16 2/3 innings pitched.
Perhaps the most encouraging sign is his velocity is back, getting his fastball up to the mid-90s while also doing it for a sustained period of time during his outings by going six-plus innings in two out of his three starts that included a career-high eight frames on June 23.
Could this recent stretch interest some other teams around the league to the point where Baltimore might send him packing for his second straight deadline?
It's hard to believe that's the case.
After his lone All-Star selection in 2021 where he finished runner-up in NL Rookie of the Year voting, he hasn't posted an ERA under 3.00 since that point.
Perhaps the Orioles could move him if they aren't demanding a monster return.
Since Rogers has another season of club control for the 2026 campaign, that could entice some teams around the league who want a pitcher for longer than just a rental.
This will be an interesting situation to monitor.
Very few people have brought up Rogers as a possible trade piece, but perhaps Baltimore will look to move whoever they can get value for prior to July 31.
