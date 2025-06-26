Analyst Tabs Orioles' Samuel Basallo As Next Top 100 Prospect To Make MLB Debut
The Baltimore Orioles have been dealing with a rash of injuries to key players at the catcher position.
Former first overall pick Adley Rutschman is on the injured list for the first time in his career with an oblique injury, and he'll be out at least through the All-Star break in July.
Maverick Handley, who had filled in admirably and gave the pitching staff a boost, is now out after a collision at home plate left him sidelined.
That leaves Gary Sanchez and recent call-up Chadwick Tromp as the two backstops on the active roster, but a tantalizing option is knocking at the door just a bit south down in Norfolk.
For MLB.com, prospect analysts Jim Callis and Jonathan Mayo conducted a four-round mock draft of the 16 top 100 prospects in the MLB Pipeline rankings who are currently in Triple-A and have MLB ETAs of 2025.
With the first overall pick, Callis tabbed Basallo, the talented Orioles catcher who has advanced through the farm system at a rapid pace.
"The disappointing Orioles are mired in last place, and Basallo, their top prospect, is tearing up Triple-A: 15 homers and a .968 OPS through 48 games," Callis wrote. "There is nothing standing in Basallo's way in terms of getting at-bats too, with Adley Rutschman on the injured list. Baltimore needs his bat in the lineup."
Few could have seen this coming from Basallo, who is hitting the ball considerably better as a 20-year-old in Triple-A than he was as a 19-year-old in Double-A.
Comparing his marks from last season in Bowie to this year in Norfolk is fascinating.
His batting average is down 23 points, but his on-base percentage is up by 27, and his slugging rate is up from .465 to .580, a massive improvement.
These numbers suggest major strides in his plate discipline and patience. He's walking more, and he's doing more damage when he gets his pitch.
The organization may have more insight into his preparedness to call games at the Major League level, but there's no question that his bat is more than ready to make the jump.
Basallo will not turn 21 until Aug. 13.
Will he be in Baltimore before that point?
Another injury to a catcher would make it practically inevitable, but the team has preached patience with their timeline for his promotion.
