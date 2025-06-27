Two Baltimore Orioles Stars Remain Candidates to Start in All-Star Game
Two Baltimore Orioles stars remain in the running to make their first All-Star Game appearances after phase one fan voting ended on Thursday, per MLB.com.
Ryan O’Hearn advanced in voting at designated hitter while Jackson Holliday advanced in voting at second base.
More News: Ascending Orioles Infielder Is Clearly Team's 'Most Improved' Player
O’Hearn will be up against New York Yankees slugger Ben Rice while Holliday will be up against Detroit Tigers star Gleyber Torres.
The second phase of All-Star Game voting will start at 11 a.m. central on Monday and continue through 11 a.m. central on Wednesday. Fans that wish to vote can do so at MLB.com/vote, on each team’s official web site, the MLB app and the MLB Ballpark app. Unlike phase one, fans can only vote once per day.
Vote totals do not carry over from phase one.
More News: Orioles Reportedly 'Never Came Into Play' for Reunion With Fan Favorite
O’Hearn became the top vote-getter at designated hitter, in part because of the Rafael Devers trade. He was leading at the position before he was traded to the San Francisco Giants. Had Devers not been traded, O’Hearn likely would have finished second in phase one voting and still advanced.
He was a finalist last year but lost the start to Yordan Alvarez of Houston.
More News: WATCH: Orioles Slug Back-to-Back-to-Back Homers in Loss Against Rangers
As he prepares for free agency he is having the best season of his career. Through 67 games he has slashed .301/.384/.485 with 11 home runs and 30 RBI.
Holliday is seeking to follow in his father’s footsteps and play in an All-Star Game. Matt Holliday appeared in seven All-Star Games in his 15-year career.
Jackson Holliday was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 MLB draft and is having a terrific first full season in the Majors as a 21-year-old.
More News: Orioles Work To Stay Competitive Despite Lengthy and Growing Injured List
He is slashing .259/.310/.411 with nine home runs and 32 RBI. He has also emerged as the O’s leadoff hitter, a position that interim manager Tony Mansolino recently said should be the youngster’s for the next “five years.”
The two players guaranteed an All-Star Game berth are New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge and Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani, who were the leading vote-getters in the American League and National League, respectively.
The All-Star Game will be played on July 15 at Truist Park in Atlanta.
For more Orioles news, head over to Orioles On SI.