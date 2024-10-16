All-Star Third Baseman Shockingly Named Someone Baltimore Orioles Should Trade
Changes have already gotten underway for the Baltimore Orioles this offseason.
At first, it was revealed that three members of the coaching staff would not be back in 2025 under manager Brandon Hyde, including co-hitting coach Ryan Fuller.
Later, it was reported the other co-hitting coach, Matt Borgschulte, would not return either after he accepted a job with the Minnesota Twins.
Adjustments to their offensive philosophy was hinted at by Hyde and general manager Mike Elias, so it's not too surprising to see the Orioles making alterations to their coaching staff following another early exit in the playoffs where the offense was shut down.
But there are also some roster decisions the front office has to make this winter.
With Corbin Burnes and Anthony Santander expected to leave in free agency, Elias will be tasked with replacing their production so this team doesn't miss a beat and is still contending for a division title in 2025.
When taking a look at potential trade options Baltimore should make, Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report made a surprising statement by saying the team should move their All-Star third baseman Jordan Westburg.
"Should they seek to subtract from this surplus, Westburg is a sensible selection on multiple fronts. For starters, the 25-year-old's value is up after an All-Star season. There's also how his right-handed swing suffers a power penalty at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, where the left field wall is miles away from home plate. In theory, the Orioles could trade Westburg for pitching and replace him with Coby Mayo," he writes.
There's a lot to unpack from that.
First, there's no doubt that Westburg's value is extremely high after the career-year he just put together where he was one of the most productive third basemen in Major League Baseball before he broke his hand.
If they were ever going to trade him, this would be the time.
However, barring landing one of the best cost-controlled starting pitchers in the league, shipping out the 25-year-old who projects to be their starter at the hot corner for the foreseeable future would not be a wise move.
Coby Mayo struggled at the plate and in the field during his first showing in the Majors, and while it's never smart to give up on any player who has as limited of a sample size as he does, the organization is internally already looking at a position change for him.
Moving him to first base is something Elias floated heading into 2025, and if he is able to make that switch, then keeping Westburg at third would become imperative for their future success.
Again, unless they can land an ace who will be around for years to come by trading Westburg, moving him at this stage of his career would not be the right decision to make.