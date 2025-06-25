Ascending Orioles Infielder Is Clearly Team's 'Most Improved' Player
The Baltimore Orioles have leaned on their young core to produce offense for a few years and have had largely successful results.
But this year has felt frustrating, with several of their key bats only producing in recent weeks, where it could be too little, too late.
Baltimore is already in a deep pit in the American League East, more than 10 games out of first place. While Gunnar Henderson and Adley Rutschman have played their best baseball of the year in June, the hole the team is in might already be too deep.
And with Rutschman on the IL, any momentum he was getting might be snuffed.
But there are still many games left to play, and one player could help keep the team's hopes alive. Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller released his list of "The Most Improved Player on Every MLB Roster in 2025" and identified second baseman Jackson Holliday as the Oriole who has taken the biggest leap this year.
"Holliday was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 draft and feverishly raked his way through the minors to enter last season as one of the favorites to win AL Rookie of the Year," Miller writes. "So, while it's hardly a surprise that he's providing some actual value this season, his respectable .712 OPS has been a drastic improvement upon his .565 mark in what was a similar number of games played in 2024. At least one thing about this Orioles season has been a step in the right direction."
Holliday did not make the Orioles roster to open the 2024 season and was sent down after a brief call-up to work on his strikeout issues. After being recalled, he was more consistent, but was not living up to his draft pedigree.
Holliday is slashing .265/.313/.422/ in 2025 with 12 doubles and nine home runs. He had just five home runs all of last season.
