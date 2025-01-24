At Least One Baltimore Orioles Coach 'Loved the Move' To Sign Maligned Slugger
As it stands right now, the Baltimore Orioles look worse on paper than they did in 2024.
Much of that has to do with the departures of their ace Corbin Burnes and their star power-hitter Anthony Santander who led the team in homers and RBI.
But as this team has shown during their rise to prominence, how things look on paper doesn't matter.
Because if it did, then there's no way the Orioles would have won the most games in the American League during the 2023 campaign, and they wouldn't have followed it up with another 90-plus win showing last year based on all the injuries they accrued.
That's why this organization continues to operate in the way they see fit, whether or not that gets rave reviews from the media and fan base.
Two of the most questionable moves Baltimore made this winter was signing Tyler O'Neill and Gary Sanchez. The aim is the combination of these two will replace the departing power numbers of Santander, with the hope that two good showings from each of them can actually outperform what their slugger was able to provide.
On paper, that is a tall task.
But in reality, at least one of the Orioles coaches is excited about the addition of Sanchez.
"I loved the move. I've known Gary from across the field for a long time and I've always been looking forward to an opportunity to potentially work with him at one point, and that's going to happen. I've talked to him several times and I think he's a good player and I think he could help this team, and I can't wait to get to work with him," Major League field coordinator and catching instructor Tim Cossins said per Roch Kubatko of MASN.
Sanchez is long removed from the Silver Slugger Award he took home in 2017.
During that campaign with the New York Yankees, it looked like he was a future star in the sport at the catcher position when he slashed .278/.345/.531 with 33 homers and 90 RBI.
However, that never materialized.
Sanchez never sniffed that slash line again, although he did hit 34 home runs and had 77 RBI in 2019. His career batting average is .224 and his strikeout rate is 26.8%, making it hard for teams to utilize him as their everyday catcher.
That's not what the Orioles need out of him, though.
The slugger is being brought into backup Adley Rutschman, providing serviceable defense with the potential to hit the long ball when he's in the lineup.
He hit 19 home runs in 72 games with the San Diego Padres in 2023.
If that's what he provides this Baltimore team, then that is exactly what they were looking for when they handed him the $8.5 million deal this winter.