Atrocious Umpiring Gifts Baltimore Orioles Close Win Over Furious Dodgers
The Baltimore Orioles squeaked out a tense 3-2 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday, and for that they can thank the home plate umpire.
Jansen Visconti had a tough night behind the plate, blowing numerous calls for both sides.
However, his poor judgment during a crucial moment late in the game essentially decided the outcome.
With the shorthanded and slumping Orioles clinging to a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the eighth, Mookie Betts singled and stole second base with one out, putting the tying run in scoring position for the Dodgers.
Yennier Cano got Teoscar Hernandez to strike out swinging for the second out, setting up a pivotal showdown with All-Star catcher Will Smith.
Cano missed with his first pitch for a ball, then missed again with his second pitch -- a 96-mph sinker off the outside corner. However, Visconti called it a strike, evening the count at 1-1.
Cano's next pitch -- another 96-mph sinker -- was even more outside. Remarkably, Visconti still called it a strike anyway, putting Smith on the ropes with a 1-2 count.
Smith took the next two pitches as well, both of which were way off the plate. They were clearly balls, and Visconti ruled them as such.
With the count full, Cano came back with a 97-mph sinker in almost the exact same spot as his first strike. It was off the plate, but Visconti once again called it a strike, ringing up Smith and ending the inning.
Understandably, Smith was furious, looking back at Visconti and waving his arms in protest.
As a catcher, he knows the strike zone, and none of the six pitches in his at-bat ever crossed the plate.
No wonder he kept his bat on his shoulders, even with two strikes.
If Smith had earned the walk he deserved, that would have put runners at first and second for Tommy Edman. Instead, it was a missed opportunity for Los Angeles.
The Dodgers had another chance in the bottom of the ninth, putting two on with two outs. However, Chris Taylor stranded them both, lining out to Colton Cowser to end the game.
After stealing Tuesday's series opener at Dodger Stadium, Baltimore will try to clinch a series win behind its ace, Corbin Burnes (12-6, 3.28 ERA), on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Los Angeles will look to bounce back from Tuesday's frustrating loss behind the scuffling Walker Buehler (1-4, 6.09 ERA).
Regardless of who's behind home plate, hopefully he lets the players decide the game rather than taking matters into his own hands.