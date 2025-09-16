Baltimore Orioles activate star infielder from IL
The Baltimore Orioles are getting a much-needed bat back in their lineup ahead of their final 12 games of the season.
Baltimore announced on Tuesday that they're activating infielder Jordan Westburg from the 10-day injured list, as well as activating newly acquired reliever José Castillo. As corresponding moves, the Orioles optioned left-handed reliever Grant Wolfram to Triple-A Norfolk and designated infielder Emmanuel Rivera for assignment.
Westburg has been on the IL since late August with a right ankle sprain and will likely retake the spot as the team's starting third baseman. The 26-year-old appeared in three rehab games with Norfolk, going 2-for-11 with both of his hits being home runs.
He is, however, going to be the team's designated hitter on Tuesday and batting cleanup as they play game two of their three-game series against the Chicago White Sox.
It's been a productive season for Westburg, as in 73 games, he is slashing .276/.326/.473 with 15 home runs, 34 RBI and an OPS of .799. He was also recently nominated for the 2025 Roberto Clemente Award.
Westburg appears to be replacing fellow infielder Rivera, who was DFA'd by the Orioles today. In just 43 games this season, Rivera is batting .250/.291/.283 with no home runs, 13 RBI and an OPS of .574.
Orioles will also debut a new reliever
The Orioles are also adding a new reliever to their bullpen, with the aforementioned Castillo expected to be activated. Castillo was claimed off waivers by the O's on Monday after he was DFA'd by the Seattle Mariners on Friday.
The lefty reliever began this season pitching for the Arizona Diamondbacks but struggled greatly, recording an 11.37 ERA over just five appearances before being traded to the New York Mets on May 15. Castillo would spend the bulk of this season in the Mets' organization, with three separate stints in the big leagues.
During his first 13 appearances with the club, Castillo posted a 2.38 ERA with 14 strikeouts across 11.1 innings pitched. The Mets designated the 29-year-old for assignment on June 25 and sent him outright to Triple-A Syracuse after clearing waivers; he returned to the majors on July 25 but made just one appearance (a scoreless outing on July 25) before being DFA'd for a second time two days later and sent back down to Triple-A. He would end up making two more bullpen outings for New York towards the end of August, and then was designated for assignment for a third time on August 30.
The Mariners would end up claiming the lefty hurler off waivers on September 3. Castillo made three scoreless appearances for Seattle, striking out a batter as well as recording a win in three innings of work. And after being DFA'd by the Mariners, Castillo will now be on his third team this year.
Castillo is replacing fellow lefty reliever Wolfram's spot in the Orioles' bullpen. In 20 games this season, Wolfram is 3-1 with a 4.85 ERA, 31 strikeouts and a WHIP of 1.77 in 26 innings pitched.