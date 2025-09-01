Baltimore Orioles activate veteran right-handed pitcher
With September here and rosters across the majors slated to expand, the Baltimore Orioles have made a slew of roster moves.
It was announced on Monday by Jake Rill of MLB.com that the Orioles are activating relief pitcher Albert Suárez off the injured list and are recalling catcher Maverick Handley from Triple-A Norfolk as rosters expand from 26 to 28 players. Relief pitcher Cody Poteet is also electing free agency after he was sent outright to Triple-A.
Suárez has made just one appearance for the Orioles this season, which came during the second game of the regular season against the Toronto Blue Jays on March 28. He was placed on the IL two days later with right shoulder inflammation, which would later be diagnosed as a right subscapularis strain. The 35-year-old was ultimately transferred to the 60-day IL on April 7.
It certainly has been a frustrating season for Suárez, especially after shining last season when the Orioles inked the righty on a minor league deal in December 2023. In 32 appearances (24 starts) during the 2024 campaign, Suárez went 9-7 with a 3.70 ERA, 108 strikeouts and a 1.29 WHIP across 133.2 innings pitched.
As for the other moves the team made, the Orioles will now carry three catchers on their roster with Handley returning to the big leagues. The 27-year-old was drafted by the Orioles in the sixth round of the 2019 draft and was selected to the major league roster for the first time on April 28 after slashing .346/.433/.558 in 15 games for Norfolk.
Handley went just 3-for-40 (.075) for the Orioles this season with three runs batted in, and would soon be optioned back to Triple-A on June 14. Although he returned to the major leagues a week later when starting catcher Adley Rutschman was placed on the IL with an oblique strain, Handley would also end up being placed on the IL when he collided with Jazz Chisholm Jr. during a game against the New York Yankees on June 22; he ended up sustaining a concussion on the play.
The aforementioned reliever Poteet is now on the open market, who, like Suárez, endured an injury-riddled season. The right-hander, who was traded to the Orioles from the Chicago Cubs on March 29 for cash considerations, made just one appearance this season after being placed on the IL on April 22 with right shoulder inflammation. Poteet was transferred to the 60-day IL on May 30.
The Orioles begin the month of September with a three-game series against the San Diego Padres tonight at 6:40 p.m. EST.