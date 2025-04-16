Baltimore Orioles All-Star Slugger Scratched From Lineup With Neck Injury
The Baltimore Orioles will have to go without one of their top-performing hitters so far this year on Wednesday night in their contest against the Cleveland Guardians.
Tyler O'Neill was originally in the starting lineup as the right fielder and batting in the No. 5 spot in the order, but he has been scratched and replaced with Ramon Laureano, who will bat ninth and play left field.
Heston Kjerstad will occupy right field after the change. Through 10 games, Laureano has an OPS of just .220, so he will look to right the ship with the opportunity presented to him.
According to MLB.com beat reporter Jake Rill, O'Neill's absence is due to neck discomfort.
O'Neill, a 29-year-old veteran from Canada, has been one of the few bright spots in what has been a frustrating start for the Orioles.
Baltimore signed him to a three-year contract this winter, and he has slashed .265/.339/.490 in the first few weeks of the season.
Notably, O'Neill extended his streak of Opening Day games with a home run to an MLB-record six in his first game as a member of the club.
The Orioles fell to the Guardians in the first game of a three-game set by a 6-3 score on Tuesday night.
Baltimore will throw Dean Kremer as the team looks to get back into the win column, while Cleveland will counter with Gavin Williams.
The Orioles currently occupy the last place spot in the American League East with a 6-10 record.