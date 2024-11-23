Baltimore Orioles Avoid Arbitration, Signs Veteran Infielder to Contract
The Baltimore Orioles tendered contracts to a flurry of arbitration-eligible players on Friday, but only one player received an actual contract, as the Orioles signed infielder Emmanuel Rivera to a one-year deal.
By signing Rivera to a reported $1 million contract, the Orioles and the 28-year-old corner infielder won't have to go to an arbitration hearing or negotiate further for a deal next season.
The Orioles didn’t release the terms. The contract details were first reported by MLB.com. Per MLB Trade Rumors arbitration projections Rivera was expected to receiver $1.4 million.
The rest of the players tendered on Friday will seek to come to terms with Baltimore before the arbitration deadline in January. The players tendered included pitcher Keegan Akin, pitcher Kyle Bradish, pitcher Dean Kremer, infielder Jorge Mateo, infielder Ryan Mountcastle, outfielder Cedric Mullins, pitcher Trevor Rogers, catcher Adley Rutschman, pitcher Gregory Soto, infielder Ramon Urias and pitcher Tyler Wells.
Baltimore also opted not to tender a contract to reliever Jacob Webb, allowing him to become a free agent.
Rivera was in his first arbitration season, so settling for a deal slightly below market value gives him a little security going into next season. The Orioles are set with Mountcastle at first base and have a set of options at third base, so he is valuable depth on both sides of the field.
The Orioles claimed Rivera off waivers on Aug. 21 after the Miami Marlins designated him for assignment. He had one huge game for the Orioles as he hit two home runs in a four-hit game with four RBI and 11 total bases against the Minnesota Twins late in the season.
While he batted .238 for the season, he slashed a solid .313/.370/.578/.948 with four home runs and 14 RBI in 27 games for the O’s.
Rivera was a 19th-round pick of the Kansas City Royals in the 2015 MLB draft out of InterAmerican University of Puerto Rico. He's steadily climbed the ladder in that organization until he received his promotion to Kansas City in late June of 2021.
Despite a stint on the injured list he played in 29 games and batted a respectable .256 with one home run five RBI and two stolen bases. That was a launching point for more playing time with the Royals in 2022, as he batted .237 with six home runs and 22 RBI in 63 games.
The Royals traded him to Arizona at the deadline in 2022 and he wrapped up that season with the Diamondbacks. He spent 2023 with Arizona and batted .261 in 86 games but was designated for assignment before Opening Day last season and he signed with Miami.