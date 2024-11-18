Baltimore Orioles Slugger Considered Trade Candidate This MLB Offseason
The focus for the Baltimore Orioles over the next few months will be centered around the players they add in free agency. However, there are multiple scenarios in which current players on their roster could be moved in a trade.
The Orioles have an elite farm system, which could help them facilitate a trade or two this winter. If they want to include any of their existing Major League players in those deals, Baltimore could potentially get back someone who could help them win a World Series.
That's the goal for the Orioles, which means they may need to be willing to move prospects and Major League players.
The question then becomes focused on who Baltimore would be willing to trade. Is there a scenario where they'd move their top prospects? Would the Orioles be willing to trade existing MLB guys who have proven to be above-average professionals?
If they are, Ryan Mountcastle could be a player who makes sense to trade. The right-handed hitting first baseman and left fielder has been solid, posting a 114 OPS+ throughout his first five seasons in the Majors.
His power numbers have dipped a bit, hitting just 13 and 18 home runs over the last two campaigns. That's a big difference from the 33 the slugger hit in 2021.
With others in the farm system that can come in and play first base, Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report believes he's a prime trade candidate but highlighted that Baltimore might have to wait for free agents to sign before they entertain the prospect. Why? Because there are significant free-agent options that other teams will consider before the Orioles could decide to shop Mountcastle.
"... there's also no shortage of teams in need of a first baseman. Baltimore might need to wait until all of Pete Alonso, Paul Goldschmidt, Christian Walker, Anthony Rizzo and Carlos Santana sign as free agents, but there are easily more than five teams looking for one."
If the Orioles wait for players to sign with other teams, they might be in a tough spot to trade him.
Still, a 27-year-old who's proven capable of playing at the highest level should garner some interest.
Even if the return isn't what it would've once been, Baltimore could move him for a position of need rather than blocking any prospects.