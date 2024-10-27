Baltimore Orioles Named Potential Trade Partner for Kansas City Royals Pitcher
After a few solid seasons in a row, the Baltimore Orioles are heading into the offseason trying to take a big step forward.
For the last two years, the Orioles have been one of the best teams in the American League with nearly 200 wins over that span. However, that success in the regular season has yet to translate to success in the postseason.
Last winter, Baltimore made a big trade with the Milwaukee Brewers to bring in Corbin Burnes to help be the ace of the pitching staff. Burnes certainly lived up to those expectations this year, but he will be heading into this winter as a free agent.
While the Orioles would be wise to bring him back with a hefty new contract, they might need to bring in some more help if they want to be a World Series contender moving forward.
Recently, Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report spoke about Baltimore potentially being a trade partner with the Kansas City Royals for starting pitcher Brady Singer.
Like Baltimore, the Royals were a playoff team this season, as they were, in fact, the team that eliminated the Orioles this year. However, despite facing each other in the playoffs, the teams could be perfect trade partners.
With a need to improve their offense, the Royals could look to move Singer for a bat, which is something that Baltimore has a surplus of.
The right-hander’s career has been a bit inconsistent, as he pitched really well in 2022, only to struggle in 2023. However, he bounced back nicely in 2024, as he totaled a 3.71 ERA, and had a WAR of 3.1.
Even though the 28-year-old might not be a front-end starter in the big leagues, he can be a very solid middle of the rotation pitcher and would be a nice addition for the Orioles.
While bringing back Burnes should be the number one priority this offseason, the addition of some other arms is likely to be needed in order to help take this team to the next level. Considering their bullpen isn’t very strong, having a good rotation is going to be key, barring major upgrades to the pen.
The right-hander is under team control through 2026, as Baltimore would certainly have to give up something decent in order to bring him in. However, as a pitcher with a sub-4.00 ERA in 2024, he could be either the second or third-best pitcher on the team with those type of numbers in 2025.