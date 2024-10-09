Baltimore Orioles Biggest Offseason Question Could Be a Major Issue
The Baltimore Orioles season ended much quicker than anybody expected, and they'll now have to face the reality of losing Corbin Burnes for more reasons than one.
Entering the postseason, the hope was that if the Orioles played well, it could interest Burnes in returning to the ball club in free agency.
However, after another quick exit via a sweep, he could be interested in going to a team that has a better chance of winning in the near future.
It'd be unfair to say that Baltimore doesn't have a chance to win a World Series in the foreseeable future, but until they get over their postseason woes, it's a fair question to bring up.
That's also without factoring in the possibility of him getting $300 million in a free agency. If that's the case, history would suggest that the Orioles won't give him the contract he wants.
Nonetheless, there are many questions surrounding his free agency, and Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report thinks the biggest one is whether they try to even keep the right-hander.
"Back in August, Thomas Harrigan of MLB.com pondered whether the Orioles' failure to trade for a controllable ace could make them more likely to try to re-sign Burnes as a free agent. It may not be as impossible as it sounds. The O's haven't been big spenders in the past, but they're no longer owned by a band of infighting cheapskates. Maybe, just maybe, a $300 million deal for the 2021 NL Cy Young Award winner is feasible. It seems like a reach, though. And even if it's not, there's a strong argument that such money would be better put toward extensions for the club's many homegrown stars and/or a new deal with slugging right fielder Anthony Santander."
Not trying to keep him around would be front-office malpractice. We could go down the list of why they need to keep the California native around, but the most important is that Baltimore would lack a clear ace.
Entering the offseason just 12 months ago, there was a need for a pitcher who could come in and be at the top of their rotation. Not only did they find that with Burnes, but there might not be a better arm in Major League Baseball.
Perhaps they look to trade for another quality pitcher, but even then, that player would eventually have to be paid, too.
Why not just re-sign Burnes at that point?