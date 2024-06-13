Baltimore Orioles Boss Rocks Amazing Tie At Home Game
Mike Elias can do no wrong, even when it comes to his wardrobe.
The executive vice president and general manager of the Baltimore Orioles was spotted in the stands during Wednesday night's game between the Orioles and Atlanta Braves at Camden Yards. He was wearing a white dress shirt with a classic necktie and had a stern look on his face, but it was the tie that really stood out.
The black tie was essentially a team picture, dotted with small headshots of every player on Baltimore's roster. All of the smiling faces had white Orioles hats on top of them.
The players on Elias' amazing tie gave him another win, beating the Braves 4-2. They've now won six in a row and are 45-22 overall, good for the third-best record in baseball behind the New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies.
No wonder Elias is so proud of his team. He has every right to be, too, considering most of the players were drafted and developed by Baltimore under his watch. The 41-year-old executive clearly has a great eye for more than just fashion.
This year's juggernaut Orioles team is a testament to Elias' roster-building ability. His reputation preceded him after successful stints with the St. Louis Cardinals and Houston Astros, but he's more than lived up to the hype since arriving in Baltimore after the 2018 season.
Since then, all he's done is draft guys like Adley Rutschman, Gunnar Henderson, Jackson Holliday, Colton Cowser, Jordan Westburg and more, not to mention most of the Orioles' top prospects down on the farm. All that talent has coalesced into one of the best teams in baseball -- a squad that won 101 games last year and is on pace to win 109 games this season.
When a person is that good at their job, they can usually wear whatever they want to work. Elias has assembled a potential dynasty in Baltimore, so don't be surprised if that tie ends up in the Hall of Fame someday.