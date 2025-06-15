Inside The Orioles

Baltimore Orioles Claim Veteran Phillies Reliever Off Waivers, Option Him to Minors

The Baltimore Orioles are adding some depth to their pitching staff with the addition of this former Phillies farmhand.

Jacob Moss

Feb 19, 2025; Clearwater, FL, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Kyle Tyler (57) throws a pitch during spring training workouts at BayCare Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Feb 19, 2025; Clearwater, FL, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Kyle Tyler (57) throws a pitch during spring training workouts at BayCare Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
The Baltimore Orioles have added some depth to their pitching staff by claiming former Philadelphia Phillies Triple-A farmhand Kyle Tyler off of waivers and optioning him to Triple-A Norfolk.

Baltimore had an open spot available on their 40-man roster, so the team won't have to make any corresponding moves to make room for Tyler's addition.

Tyler, who started 12 games for the Phillies Triple-A affiliate in 2025, was DFA'd by the team in order to make room for a reliever they picked up from the Chicago White Sox.

The 28-year-old veteran righty carries a 4.32 ERA across 62 and 2/3 innings of work this season, and has fanned a respectable 43 batters.

Prior to his stint in Philadelphia, Tyler spent parts of three big league seasons from 2021-24 with the Miami Marlins, San Diego Padres, and Los Angeles Angels, racking up a 4.31 ERA across 48 innings of work at the MLB level.

The move serves to add depth to an Orioles pitching staff that has been solid, but shaky at times so far this season.

Veteran lefty Charlie Morton has really come alive over the past month, providing a good deal of stability to a rotation that has dealt with a number of injury issues.

Both Zach Eflin and Grayson Rodriguez have spent significant time on the IL so far this season, the later of which has still yet to make his season debut.

As such, the addition of Tyler serves as a bit of extra insurance should Baltimore ultimately need to put another start on the IL down the stretch.

Jacob Moss
