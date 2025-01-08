Baltimore Orioles Could Be Mystery Team To Have Met With Japanese Superstar
The Baltimore Orioles were seen as a team in desperate need of starting pitching as Corbin Burnes hit the open market and always appeared unlikely to return, eventually signing with the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Addressing the issue, the Orioles have made a couple of somewhat prominent moves by adding Japanese legend Tomoyuki Sugano early in the offseason and signing journeyman veteran Charlie Morton from the Atlanta Braves, both on one-year deals.
While Sugano and Morton could both be key contributors this season, there's no guarantee that either will be there beyond this year or make it through the full season with Sugano being 35 years old and Morton at 41.
In terms of the top names available on the free agency market who Baltimore could have looked to replace Burnes with in an ace swap, they are pretty much all gone.
But there's one other player still available who could change the outlook of the Orioles rotation, and potentially even be an upgrade from Burnes; Sugano's fellow countryman, 23-year-old Japanese sensation Roki Sasaki.
While Baltimore is not considered anything close to a favorite for Sasaki, a report this week could spell good news if they've thrown their hat in the ring.
Jon Morosi of the MLB Network said he's heard Sasaki has spoken with "at least" one team other than the widely publicized list, which includes teams like the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres, San Francisco Giants, New York Mets, New York Yankees, Chicago Cubs, and Texas Rangers.
That implies there could be a mystery team at play, lurking in the shadows of the sweepstakes.
Vying against the Dodgers and some of the biggest market teams in baseball for a superstar free agent like Sasaki is normally not a battle the Orioles would even entertain getting into, but due to international amateur rules and his age, the playing field is leveled with his ability to cash in capped just to team's international signing pools.
On top of everyone being on even footing, perhaps Sugano could play a factor here as one of the best pitchers in the history of the NPB who could help to recruit Sasaki to Baltimore.
Thus far, reporting has not indicated Baltimore as having a great shot, but with the signing of Sugano and the presence of a mystery team here, perhaps the Orioles are trying to make a late push to acquire the the young righty.