Baltimore Orioles Could Target These Three NL Pitchers from Same Team
Injuries have completely derailed the plans that the Baltimore Orioles had coming into the season.
After they acquired Corbin Burnes during the winter, that gave them a three-headed monster with the former Cy Young winner alongside Kyle Bradish and Grayson Rodriguez. On paper, they had one of the best rotations in the league, especially with their past All-Star John Means returning from injury.
Unfortunately, Bradish and Means are out for the remainder of the year after undergoing surgeries on their throwing elbows. Another starter, Tyler Wells, will be on the shelf alongside them as well.
This has created urgency for the Orioles to land another top arm to give this team a real shot at winning the World Series since they are putting together another season where they can finish with the best record in the American League.
For a while, it seemed like their long-time target Jesus Luzardo was going to be the natural fit considering they tried to land him this past winter, but after he hit the injured list, it now sounds like he won't be traded this year.
Baltimore will have to turn their attention elsewhere, and they could be getting a look at three potential options during this current series with the Chicago Cubs.
Michael Cerami of Bleacher Nation thinks that these two could work together on getting a deal done for a controllable starting pitcher, something the Orioles will need beyond this season because of their injury situation and impending free agents.
"Of the remaining group, however, Jameson Taillon, Hayden Wesneski, and Javier Assad could each make some sense as potential targets for the Orioles," he writes.
With that in mind, Baltimore got a good look at the first option on that list Tuesday.
Jameson Taillon put together a solid outing, allowing only two runs on four hits while striking out seven batters across six innings pitched. He would be the most expensive one out of the group with roughly $45 million left on his contract, but they would also have him in the mix for the next two-and-a-half seasons.
He wouldn't necessarily be the prized addition that many expect them to land, but the right-hander has been solid throughout his career with a 3.92 ERA and 106 ERA+ across his 188 outings and 187 starts.
When it comes to players who the Orioles like to target, Javier Assad would make a lot of sense.
He isn't even arbitration eligible until 2026, so he would be under club control for an extended period of time, making him a very intriguing addition.
Assad has been much better than anticipated since he was called up for his Major League debut in 2022. The right-hander has a career ERA of 3.05 across his 57 appearances and 34 starts with an ERA+ of 141.
There are some questions about his long-term viability as a starter, but he continues to put together solid outing after solid outing whenever he is on the mound.
Hayden Wesneski is the least-likely option based on the overall inconsistencies he's shown during his time in the MLB, but also not arbitration eligible until 2026, he would provide Baltimore someone who can be used in a starting role or out of the bullpen.
What gets done will ultimately be seen, but there could be an emerging list of options available soon.