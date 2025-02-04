Baltimore Orioles Designate Infielder for Assignment To Make Room for Free Agent
The Baltimore Orioles dipped back into the free agent pool on Tuesday afternoon when it was announced that they agreed to a one-year deal with outfielder Ramon Laureano.
After playing 98 games with the Cleveland Guardians and Atlanta Braves in 2024, the veteran reportedly has landed a deal with the Orioles that includes $4 million in guaranteed money. There is also a $6.5 million option for 2026.
Because Baltimore was already at the maximum on their 40-man roster, another corresponding move had to be made.
To clear space for Laureano, the team decided to designate infielder Luis Vazquez for assignment.
His stay with the franchise was not a very long one, as he wasn’t even on the roster for a week before being moved on from. He joined the Orioles after being designated for assignment by the Chicago Cubs.
The transaction came about so quickly that Emmanuel Rivera, who lost his roster spot to make room for Vazquez, hasn’t had his DFA completed yet.
It shouldn’t take long for Vazquez to latch on with a new club, as he is only 25 years old and made his MLB debut last year with the Cubs.
A highly regarded defensive player, he is excellent with the glove at shortstop. He is capable of playing second base and third base as well, as he could provide an organization with some excellent infield depth.
Ranked as high as No. 16 by Baseball America in the Cubs’ system in 2024, his stock was on the rise given the increased production he provided with the bat. With two minor league options remaining, he should find his way to a Big League camp for Spring Training sooner rather than later.