Baltimore Orioles’ Disappointing Finish May Not Dampen All-MLB Voting
The Baltimore Orioles have four players on the All-MLB ballot, with fan voting set to conclude on Oct. 11.
Those four players are starting pitcher Corbin Burnes, shortstop Gunnar Henderson, catcher Adley Rutschman and outfielder Anthony Santander.
The Orioles have had just three All-MLB players in the short history of the award, all of which were last year. Rutschman and reliever Félix Bautista made the first team while starting pitcher Kyle Bradish made the second team.
Bautista missed the entire season due to Tommy John surgery, which he had in 2023. Bradish missed most of the season with an elbow injury that led to surgery.
The Orioles just wrapped up their season after being swept by the Kansas City Royals in the American League Wild Card series.
Burnes joined the Orioles in the offseason via trade and became their ace. He earned the start for the AL in the All-Star Game and made his fourth straight appearance in the game.
He went 15-9 with a 2.92 ERA in 32 starts, with 181 strikeouts and 48 walks in 194.1 innings. He’s a prime candidate to win his second Cy Young award, though Detroit’s Tarik Skubal — who won the AL Triple Crown in pitching — is the likely winner.
Burnes is a free agent for the first time and could be the top pitcher on the market.
Henderson made his first All-Star Game appearance and should be a candidate for AL MVP. He finished the season with a slash line of .281/.364/.529/.893 with 37 home runs and 92 RBI.
He was coming off a 2023 in which he was the AL Rookie of the Year, won his first Silver Slugger and was eighth in MVP voting.
Rutschman slumped toward the end of the season and finished with a slash line of .250/.318/.391/.709 with 19 home runs and 79 RBI. He made the AL All-Star team for the second straight time. Last year he was a Silver Slugger and finished ninth in MVP voting. He was second in Rookie of the Year voting in 2022.
Santander put up the best power numbers of his career, as he slammed 44 home runs and drove in 102 runs with a slash line of .235/.308/.506/.814. He was an All-Star for the first time and, like Burnes, is hitting free agency for the first time.
The All-MLB team started in 2019. There are first and second teams, and voters were asked only to consider performance during the regular season when casting their ballots. Fans accounted for 50% of the voting for the All-MLB Team, with a panel of experts handling the other 50%.