Baltimore Orioles Explosive Report Reveals Major Clubhouse Tension After Slow Start
The Baltimore Orioles are off to a tough start this season after they dropped another game on Tuesday to the Cleveland Guardians which was their fourth loss in the last five and brings the record to 6-10.
When things are not going well especially right out of the gate, nobody is happy and perhaps least of all the players.
Baseball is a game in which you have to ride the ebbs and flows and be able to manage the peaks and valleys of the marathon of a season, but when expectations are high entering the year and it has not clicked yet, frustration is inevitably going to build.
Manager Brandon Hyde has made a habit over the years of deploying unconventional lineups, something which enrages fans and elicits supremely negative reaction when things don't work out, though fan unhappiness is one thing and can be managed.
According to a report however from baseball insider Dan Clark, those reactions have bled into the clubhouse.
"Rumblings in Baltimore overnight," Clark tweeted on Wednesday morning. "Tension in the clubhouse among multiple hitters who are frustrated by Hyde's continual lineup tinkering."
If Clark is accurate and tensions have risen in the clubhouse with players questioning Hyde's methods, it certainly is not a recipe to turn things around in Baltimore.
Hyde has been at the helm since the end of the Buck Showalter era starting with the 2019 season. After a couple of extremely lean seasons has completely turned things around with the help of the young talent within the organization.
After a 54-win season in 2019 and 52-win season in 2021, the win total skyrocketed to 83 in 2022 before back-to-back playoff appearances in the last two seasons, though neither have produced a postseason victory.
With the kind of talent in the building, it was not unfair entering the season to say Hyde was on a seat that was at the very least warm.
If things go completely off the rails and he loses control of the team combined with losing a significant amount of games, it would not be at all surprising to see this as his last season managing the Orioles.
It's a long season and there's plenty of time to turn it around just 16 games in, but it's safe to say that no one in the organization is happy right now, a situation that is not generally the start of good things to come.