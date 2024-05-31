Baltimore Orioles Fantastic Season Lauded As 'First of Many'
The Baltimore Orioles have gotten off to a hot start in 2024 and fans might be able to expect this more often.
Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly looked around the league to summarize each team's season in one sentence. Here's what he had to say for the Orioles:
"The 2024 season should be the first of many deep playoff runs."
While they finished with a 101-61 record last season, they were bounced in the first round by the eventual champion Texas Rangers. Here, Kelly predicts a longer stay in the playoffs this time around.
Currently, they sit at 35-19 and 1.5 games behind the New York Yankees in the AL East.
The main selling point of the team is the offense, which is led by one of the best young cores in the league, if not the best.
Gunnar Henderson is already an MVP candidate at just 22 years old. His 18 home runs are tied for the MLB lead while he's also slashing .258/.354/.584.
Adley Rutschman has lived up to the hype he had when he was the No. 1 overall selection in the 2019 draft. He's having the best year of his career, slashing .299/.336/.479.
Colton Cowser and Ryan Mountcastle are also great young players who are under contract for the next couple of seasons.
The pitching staff has been just as good, currently ranked within the top-five for the league with a 3.33 staff ERA.
The trade for Corbin Burnes trade has worked out very well for them so far. He's second in AL Cy Young odds, with it really being a two-man race between him and Tark Skubal right now.
Kyle Bradish and Grayson Rodriguez have had great seasons to compliment Burnes, as well.
Finally, the farm system is stocked with lots of talent to help fill in the gaps when players move on or are used in trades.
On paper, this Baltimore roster looks to be set up for success in the long run.