Baltimore Orioles Free-Agent Ace Seeking Near Record-Breaking Deal
When it's time to start handing out record-breaking or near-record-breaking deals, the Baltimore Orioles aren't often a team that even has a chance to get involved. That, unfortunately, sounds like the case with Corbin Burnes.
Burnes, the best pitcher available this winter after showing his dominance over the past five years, could be looking at one of the most expensive deals for a starting pitcher in Major League Baseball history.
According to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, the right-hander is seeking $245 million, a contract that would match the third-highest guaranteed deal for a starter in league history.
"According to sources, Burnes is seeking a deal worth at least $245 million, which would match the seven-year, $245 million deal Stephen Strasburg signed in December 2019 as the third-highest guaranteed contract in history for a starting pitcher," he wrote.
Burnes is 30 years old, went 15-9 with a 2.92 ERA and helped Baltimore make the playoffs for the second straight year. With an injury-riddled rotation behind him, he took the ball every turn and had 181 strikeouts and 48 walks in 194.1 innings.
Past indications would say that Burnes deserves that type of money. At the end of the day, the market is the market, and with a few pitchers getting more expensive deals than many expected, the California native is deservingly the next in line.
A deal of $245 million would mean only a handful of ball clubs could realistically sign him. If the Orioles show they want to flip the script and re-sign Burnes, that'd be a welcoming sign to the fan base, but that doesn't seem likely.
Those handful of teams also include ball clubs that have already spent elsewhere, meaning his list of suitors might not be as high as expected. In that event, there's a scenario where Burnes could have to take a cheaper deal, making it possible for him to return to Baltimore.
He has a career record of 60-36 with a 3.19 ERA, along with 1,051 strikeouts and 253 walks in 903.2 innings. He also won the 2021 National League Cy Young award.
The San Francisco Giants have been viewed as the favorites to land the ace, but according to Feinsand, they've started to get impatient.
"As for Burnes, who entered the offseason as the best free-agent starting pitcher, the Giants and Blue Jays have been considered his two most likely landing spots. San Francisco has had an offer on the table, but sources have indicated that the Giants may be getting impatient, prompting them to consider other ways to improve the club via free agency."
The Giants made a few impact moves during the later stages of free agency last winter, but after starting this offseason off hot, they seem to want an answer from Burnes sooner rather than later.
If he's held up on getting $245 million, things could take longer than expected. If he's willing to take a smaller deal, even if it's by a bit, Burnes could be signed sometime soon.