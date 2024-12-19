Baltimore Orioles Free Agent Star Loser by Extension of Cody Bellinger Trade
Baltimore Orioles All-Star right fielder Anthony Santander is one of the better hitters remaining on the free agent market this offseason.
He offers a lot as a slugger, hitting from both sides of the plate with legitimate power. In 2024, he hit a career-high 44 home runs and knocked in 102 runs and would be a legitimate middle-of-the-order bat for a team.
Coming into the offseason, that was a profile that fit the needs of several teams. There was a wide variety of franchises in the market for an outfielder who could hit the ball out of the park consistently.
Some rumors swirled that Santander could receive a contract that reached nine figures depending on how the bidding went. There wasn’t an abundance of options available in free agency, as an argument could be made that he was the No. 2 right fielder available behind Juan Soto.
However, as things have progressed this offseason, his market has shrunk. It got even smaller when the New York Yankees acquired Cody Bellinger in a trade with the Chicago Cubs.
In exchange for relief pitcher Cody Poteet, the Yankees took on all but $5 million of the remaining money on Bellinger’s deal. It is a worthwhile risk for New York, as his lefty swing should play well in their home stadium.
He is also a very good center fielder, which means Aaron Judge can move back to right field, where he is a Gold Glove-caliber defender and Soto occupied that past year.
As an extension of that deal, Santander is a major loser.
The Yankees were one of the teams who were linked to him as a suitor after not being able to re-sign Soto. Evidence by the other moves made this offseason, such as signing starting pitcher Max Fried to an eight-year, $218 million contract, they were willing to spend big bucks.
Unless New York is going to move Bellinger to first base, which isn’t in their current plans, you can cross them off as a Santander suitor. They could try him out there, as he has a little bit of experience playing the corner infield, but they are likely seeking more established options.
Acquiring Bellinger didn’t even open up a spot on the Cubs roster for an outfielder.
They are set in the grass after acquiring Kyle Tucker from the Houston Astros in a blockbuster trade. Pete Crow-Armstrong is going to man center field and Ian Happ can play left. Seiya Suzuki remains in the mix as well as the presumed designated hitter who can play the outfield, too.
His presence on the market complicates things even further for Santander, as his options begin to dwindle.
The long-term deal that he was seeking may not be as lucrative as he hoped, with teams such as the Detroit Tigers and Washington Nationals potentially being suitors.
Every move made has a trickle-down effect and impact on other players. For Santander, Bellinger's landing with the Yankees was as much of a detriment as any.