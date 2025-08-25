Baltimore Orioles GM declined All-Star's trade request desire
The Baltimore Orioles were among the most active sellers at this year's trade deadline.
They traded four relievers (Andrew Kittredge, Bryan Baker, Gregory Soto, and Seranthony Dominguez) while also dealing away starting pitcher Charlie Morton. And from the lineup, the Orioles sent Cedric Mullins to the New York Mets, and dealt All-Star Ryan O'Hearn and fan-favorite outfielder Ramon Laureano to the San Diego Padres.
While it hurt for Orioles fans to see this many players go, it make sense for the front office to start looking toward the future, given that 2025 was already a lost season by the end of July (despite Baltimore having played great in the last two or so months).
The trade deadline can be extremely stressful for players who are on teams that are expected to sell, especially for players who are going to become free agents after the season ends, thus making them a more appealing trade candidate.
Not only do players have to worry about potentially getting traded and upending their life on a moment's notice, but they also have to think about where they might end up. While every player probably has a destination they'd like to be dealt to, that doesn't mean they'll get their wish granted.
Orioles GM Mike Elias Didn't Adhere to Ryan O'Hearn's Trade Desire
An August 25 article from The Athletic's MLB insider Ken Rosenthal detailed some fascinating information about Baltimore's trade deadline activity.
Perhaps the most interesting thing Rosenthal noted was that when it became clear to O'Hearn that he was likely going to get traded, he figured he was going to one of four teams: the Boston Red Sox, the Milwaukee Brewers, the Texas Rangers, or the Houston Astros.
Read more: Insider pinpoints position Orioles will pursue in free agency
Given that O'Hearn spent most of his childhood living in Texas, Rosenthal wrote that he asked Baltimore GM Mike Elias if he could be traded to one of the two aforementioned Texas teams.
Despite this request, O'Hearn knew that Elias had to do his job and secure the best potential deal.
And that's what happened, of course, as Elias didn't adhere to O'Hearn's desire to get traded to a Texas team, and instead shipped him off to San Diego along with Laureano.
Rosenthal's article also noted that both O'Hearn and Charlie Morton didn't travel with the Orioles to Chicago on the night before the trade deadline because of their likelihood of getting dealt, given that they weren't sure where they'd end up and wanted to minimize travel.
But this decision backfired on O'Hearn, since the Orioles were headed to Chicago — which is a closer flight to San Diego than Baltimore.