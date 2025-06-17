Baltimore Orioles Have Multiple Players Vying for All-Star Game Starting Spot

First MLB All-Star Game voting update.



Ryan O’Hearn is 1st at designated hitter.



Jackson Holliday is 2nd at 2nd base.



Other #Orioles: Adley Rutschman 7th at catcher, Ryan Mountcastle 7th at 1st, Ramón Urías 9th at 3rd, Gunnar Henderson 7th at SS, Cedric Mullins 20th in OF. pic.twitter.com/0lg0PfJCnK