Baltimore Orioles Have Multiple Players Vying for All-Star Game Starting Spot
The Baltimore Orioles have been showing some signs of life recently, playing their best ball of the season.
Since going a season-worst 18 games under the .500 mark on May 24, they have gone 14-6, closing the gap in the standings.
There is still a lot of work to do, and sustaining that level of performance will not be easy, but the Orioles do have some real talent on their roster to help keep them competitive.
Leading the way in that regard are two positional players, Ryan O’Hearn and Jackson Holliday, who are going to be in the mix for starting spots in the 2025 MLB All-Star Game for the American League Team.
In the first voting update that was revealed, O’Hearn is in first place among designated hitters with 353,029 votes. He has assumed that spot because Rafael Devers was traded from the Boston Red Sox to the San Francisco Giants and is now on the National League ballot.
Ben Rice of the New York Yankees is currently second amongst designated hitters with 232,331 votes.
O’Hearn has earned the respect of the fans as the team’s most consistent hitter to this point. He has a .310/.391/.502 slash line with 10 home runs, nine doubles and 27 RBI with a 1.7 bWAR.
Holliday is currently second amongst second basemen in the AL fan voting, with 449,093 ballots being placed for him.
Only Gleyber Torres of the Detroit Tigers is ahead of him, with 535,079 votes being placed for him.
Both players are deserving of All-Star consideration, putting together great campaigns for their respective franchises.
Holliday has some work to do if he wants to move on to the second round of voting, with Jose Altuve of the Houston Astros being fewer than 3,000 votes behind him with 446,787.
In his second Big League season, the former No. 1 overall pick and top-rated prospect in baseball is finding his groove.
He has a .259/.309/.423 slash line with eight home runs, 11 doubles, two triples and 27 RBI with seven stolen bases.
Those are major improvements over the .189/.255/.311 slash line in 2024 with five home runs, four doubles and two triples from last season.
Holliday has shown an impressive improvement in strikeout rate, dropping to 23.4% after recording an ugly 33.2% last year.
Those two are the only Baltimore players within striking distance of making it to the second round of voting and potentially being starters, with no other player ranking above seventh at their respective position.
